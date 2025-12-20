Scary video shows TikTok-famous creature attacking child: 'People need to stop'

Xingxing (@xingxing.themonkey) is a monkey that's become a TikTok sensation with over 1.5 million followers.

But in a recent video, Xingxing bit a child, who was one of many people getting dangerously close to the wild animal.

Even after the biting incident, the video shows people continuing to feed and pet Xingxing in close quarters.

Although the child bitten by the monkey didn't appear to be severely hurt in the incident, this video is still disturbing and a reminder of the dangers of approaching wildlife. Close encounters with wild animals can result in severe injuries and even be fatal.

Viral video trends on social media have perpetuated the issue and normalized dangerous activities around wildlife. However, this reckless behavior poses safety risks to both humans and wildlife, as animals can be unpredictable and aggressive when they feel threatened.

When an animal attacks a human, local authorities may require the animal to be euthanized, a tragic outcome that could have been possibly avoided. Even if no injuries occur, getting too close to wild animals disrupts their natural behaviors, can negatively impact their hunting instincts and feeding patterns, and increases their reliance on humans.

A better approach is to respect wildlife for what it is: wild.

Always keep a safe distance from animals you encounter in nature to protect their safety and your own. Avoid feeling wild animals, even if you're familiar with them, because no TikTok video is worth putting your life or the life of an animal at risk.

To take local action where you live, consider sharing what you've learned here with family and friends. You can also volunteer your time or donate money to a conservation group in your area that protects wildlife.

Other TikTok users were appalled by the monkey bite video and shared their frustrations in the comments.

"Stop letting tourists/others near her," one TikToker wrote. "She obviously gave a warning before, please listen!"

"People need to stop annoying Xingxing," another TikToker commented.

"I wish more people understood Xingxing is a wild animal, not a pet," someone else shared. "She's also been through a lot."

