Experts issue warning about dangers lurking in local waters — here's what's happening

Biologists have asked the public to help protect native fish after the spread of an invasive bass species in North Carolina waters.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the Alabama bass is the invasive species they are worried about. Their presence means native largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass are at risk.

What's happening?

According to Fox8 WGHP, Alabama bass have been spotted in various lakes in the Tar Heel State. However, the rapid spread of the invasive species isn't a surprise. Researchers anticipated the spread back in 2020 when there were reports of the fish in reservoirs upstream of the coastal rivers.

"This expansion of Alabama bass is of concern given the similarities of NC's coastal rivers to the habitats found in Alabama bass's natural range," Coastal Region Fisheries Research Coordinator Kevin Dockendorf said.

District Biologist Kin Hodges told Fox8 WGHP that Alabama bass have been illegally spread by anglers who are unaware of the threat the invasive species poses to native fish. Officials encouraged anglers to harvest the invasive species in waters where they have already been introduced to avoid any further damage.

Why is protecting native species important?

Native plant and animal species are crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems. Ecosystems are disrupted when invasive species are introduced to a new habitat and compete for resources. As a result, animals or plants native to the area face the threat of becoming endangered or extinct.

Protecting native species also means protecting our food supply. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that about 35% of all food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce.

However, research revealed that increasing temperatures worldwide are causing plants to produce less pollen. The warming planet has been largely impacted by human activities like transportation and electricity production, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done to protect native species?

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Endangered Species Act has helped conserve habitats and stabilize populations of certain species at risk. The government agency works with experts to identify endangered species and help them recover.

Homeowners can also help protect native species. They can start by making their yards friendlier for pollinators.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is not only great for pollinators — humans benefit too. Native plants require less water and cut the need for chemicals, which ultimately requires homeowners to spend less.

