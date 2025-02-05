Scientists set the record straight on one of Earth's most common insects: 'Could be catastrophic'

"This study shows us that we have entire regions that could lose their primary pollinator …"

Flies might not come to mind when you think of threatened species in need of protection, but research has proved that they are a vital part of our ecosystems.

What's happening?

It may seem like there are plenty of flies buzzing around everywhere, but they're actually facing risks from rising global temperatures, according to a report from Penn State.

In tests done by the researchers, flies were less tolerant to high temperatures than bees. Bees can adapt to more habitats and sustain hotter tropical living conditions, and flies are more vulnerable to the changing and warming climate.

Both insects are crucial pollinators that contribute to the diversity, health, and reproduction of wild plants and agricultural crops.

"It's time we gave flies some more recognition [for] their role as pollinators," said Margarita López-Uribe, lead author on the study and professor at Penn State. "Flies have a significant role, but they don't get as much attention — and they are vulnerable in all the same ways that bees are."

Why are pollinators important?

Without pollinators, much of the global food supply would collapse. About 75% of all flowering plants and 35% of all food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"In alpine and subarctic environments, flies are the primary pollinator," López-Uribe said. "This study shows us that we have entire regions that could lose their primary pollinator as the climate warms, which could be catastrophic for those ecosystems."

Temperature isn't the only thing affecting pollination. Pollution caused by humans throughout the day and night is also negatively impacting the process. Air pollution is so bad that it's preventing moths from being able to pick up the scent of wildflowers.

What can you do to help?

There are government programs in place to protect pollinators, though many of them are focused on the most threatened species, like bees and bats.

"In all, there are over 100 crops grown in the United States that depend on pollination," the USDA said. "USDA supports the critical role pollinators play in agriculture through research and data collections, diagnostic services and pollinator health monitoring, pollinator habitat enhancement programs, and pollinator health grants."

Homeowners can do their part to encourage pollination by installing native plants that are welcoming to local pollinators and avoiding harmful pesticides in their gardens.

