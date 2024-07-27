Gardener shares 'super easy' hack to help your garden thrive when pollinators aren't around: 'Great gardening lesson'

This simple hack can be a game-changer for home gardeners struggling to grow their own produce.

Watermelons are a summertime staple, but growing them at home can be tricky if you don't have the right pollinators around. Luckily, one green-thumbed dad has a clever solution that's creating quite a buzz online.

The scoop

Instagram user Inyarachaa (@official_inyarachaa) shared a video demonstrating how to manually pollinate watermelon plants when bees and other insects aren't available to do the job.

"When there aren't any bees/ants around to pollinate your flowers, you can pollinate them yourself," the caption reads. "Super easy garden hack."

"With my watermelons, I self-pollinate… They're no different from us, y'all," Inyarachaa explains in the clip. He then shows how to gently remove a small, pollinated flower and transfer its pollen to other flowers on the plant.

"Get all that pollen in there," he advises. "They get down in the plant kingdom too, y'all."

How it's working

This simple hack can be a game-changer for home gardeners struggling to grow their own produce. By ensuring proper pollination, you're more likely to end up with a bountiful harvest of juicy watermelons.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Growing your own fruits and veggies isn't just a fun hobby — it's also a great way to save money on groceries. With the average watermelon costing $5 to $10 at the store, a successful backyard crop could add up to significant savings over the summer.

But the benefits don't stop there. Gardening is a fantastic way to improve both your mental and physical health. It gets you moving, reduces stress, and connects you with nature. Plus, it's an activity the whole family can enjoy together.

From an environmental perspective, growing your own produce reduces demand for mass-produced, store-bought fruits and vegetables that often travel long distances to reach your plate. This cuts down on transportation pollution and packaging waste, making your homegrown watermelons a win for your wallet and the planet.

What people are saying

The Instagram reel has garnered plenty of positive reactions, with many viewers excited to try the technique themselves.

One commenter expanded the hack's potential to other garden favorites, saying: "This works with cucumbers, zucchini & squash as well."

Another user praised the educational value of the post: "Great gardening lesson."

Some seasoned gardeners chimed in with their own experiences. "I do the same thing with my plants that are inside my greenhouse since the bees won't go in there," one person wrote. "I go on self-pollinating with a Q-tip from flowering plants that are out in the yard."

This simple pollination trick is just one of many ways you can take control of your food production and make a positive impact. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, giving this hack a try could lead to a sweeter summer — for both your taste buds and your budget.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.