New study shows link between air pollution and loss of independence later in life: 'High emotional and financial costs'

Long-term exposure to air pollution can limit one's ability to care for themselves later in life, according to new research.

What's happening?

The study, which surveyed 25,314 older adults or their survivors over a 10-year period and cross-referenced responses with where they lived and long-term air pollution levels, was summarized in Medical Xpress.

The researchers found that people who were exposed to high levels of pollution over long periods of time needed more help to complete their daily activities, such as bathing, dressing, getting in or out of bed, walking, using a phone, and using the toilet.

The team also discovered that respondents who lost their independence over the course of the study were more likely to be white, have lower levels of formal education and lower mean level of wealth, were more likely to have chronic diseases at baseline, and had been exposed to higher median levels of pollutants.

According to senior author Sara Adar, quoted in Medical Xpress, the research "suggests that where you live can dictate how well you age and indicates that even with our relatively clean air, nearly three-quarters of a million older adults in the United States newly require help with their routine daily activities each year due to their exposures to air pollution."

Adar, associate professor of epidemiology and global public health at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, continued, "This loss of independence has high emotional and financial costs for families and the health care system."

Why is this study important?

This study adds to a growing body of literature demonstrating the health risks associated with air pollution. For instance, researchers have found a link between long-term exposure to air pollution and dementia. Exposure to airborne pollutants has also been linked with asthma, heart disease, ADHD, lung cancer, mood disorders, and hormonal issues.

The study also estimated that each person who needed help with daily activities because of lost independence because of air pollution incurred a yearly cost of $16,028 — this adds up to $11.7 billion in care expenses nationwide every year.

The same contaminants that are worsening our health are also affecting the health of the planet. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the transportation sector is responsible for about a third of all planet-warming pollution in the country.

As the Earth continues to overheat, we will be faced with a growing number of dangerous consequences, including hotter temperatures that put more people at risk of heat-related illnesses and more widespread diseases.

What's being done about air pollution?

Many cities are trying to improve air quality by moving away from dirty fuels like coal, oil, and gas, which cause dangerous air pollution and account for more than 75% of all planet-heating pollution.

For instance, Tokyo is cutting down on its carbon output by requiring most new buildings to have solar panels, while Los Angeles has outlawed gas power in all newly constructed buildings.

You can help by switching to more eco-friendly transportation options like riding your bike or using public transit — these options can also save you money on gas.

