Resident vents frustrations after making disturbing discovery in national park: 'I was shocked'

A national park in Mumbai, India, is at risk from a long-lasting threat: massive amounts of plastic waste dumped at the forest's edge.

What's happening?

Photos shared by Midday show the illegal dumping of garbage from nearby communities at a forest near Mumbai. It's a serious threat to the wildlife and biodiversity of the Aarey Milk Colony, part of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

A Jogeshwari resident and local leader, Abhishek Patil, frequently visits the Aarey area and observed "rampant dumping."

"I was shocked to see massive amounts of garbage and plastic waste dumped right next to the forest patch," Patil said to Midday.

He wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, "urging immediate action to stop this environmental disaster," requesting increased patrols and action against those who litter.

The area has seen a drastic rise in waste in recent months, with plastic trash increasing by over 200%, according to Patil and locals.

"The waste piles are polluting the soil and groundwater," Patil added.

Why is plastic pollution concerning?

Environmental advocates warn that without a proper waste collection and disposal system in Aarey Milk Colony, the forest could become a permanent dumping ground, with consequences for the entire ecosystem and surrounding communities.

As activity expands in the Aarey area, piles of waste and illegal temporary cattle sheds encroach on forest land and push wildlife into more dangerous contact with humans.

Locals have observed spotted deer eating plastic from garbage piles and dead snakes trapped in plastic bottles.

Trash in forests can lead to habitat loss and ecosystem destruction through contaminated soil and water, which could decrease local populations of pollinators, jeopardizing our food supply.

Plastic pollution is a growing global problem. According to a UN Environment Programme report, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage truckloads of plastic enters our oceans, rivers, and lakes every day. This pollution alters habitats, kills wildlife, and impacts millions globally.

As plastics break apart, they shed microplastics into the environment. These small, dangerous particles have been found worldwide and have entered the human body through food chains, water, and air.

They are linked to several life-threatening health effects, including cancer, reproductive issues, and cardiovascular disease.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Garbage collection in Aarey Milk Colony falls under the jurisdiction of the chief executive officer of Aarey, but so far, there is no plan to address the issue.

Individuals can help by properly disposing of waste, using less plastic, and reporting illegal dumping when they see it. Simple habits to reduce plastic use include keeping a reusable water bottle, using reusable grocery bags, and avoiding single-use plastics whenever possible.

