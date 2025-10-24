Experts issue warning as deadly natural disaster causes issues years later: 'The crisis isn't over'

This is the point when adrenaline starts wearing off and stress remains high.

Students affected by the 2023 Hawaiʻi wildfires are still struggling with lingering trauma, mental health experts say.

What's happening?

Two years after wildfires that devastated Lāhainā, a small town on Maui's northwest coast, the mental health toll is still mounting for young people, according to an article released by the Associated Press.

Christopher Knightsbridge, a researcher at the University of Hawaii, has studied the well-being of Lāhainā fire survivors. He said the mounting concerns he and other researchers have seen among young wildfire survivors aren't uncommon at the two-year mark that follows a natural disaster — this is when adrenaline starts to wear off and stress remains high, he said.

And schools aren't always prepared with the additional mental health support they need, he added. For instance, Maui is dealing with a shortage of specialists to help students navigate challenges.

"The crisis isn't over," Knightsbridge told AP.

Depression and anxiety are among the challenges that Lāhainā's students face, with things like wind and small fires triggering stress for some. Many are also grappling with moving around schools, homelessness, and the death of loved ones.

The reporting was part of a collaborative effort with Honolulu Civil Beat, CalMatters, Blue Ridge Public Radio, and Centro de Periodismo Investigativo in Puerto Rico to examine how school communities are recovering from the disruption of natural disasters. This initiative has discovered similar themes with students across the country.

Why is this investigation important?

As we grapple with rising global temperatures, American communities can expect to see more extreme natural disasters such as Maui's devastating wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, and floods.

In fact, the U.S. has experienced a record number of "billion dollar" weather and climate-related disasters in the last few years, per the National Centers for Environmental Information. In 2024, 27 "billion dollar" disasters — including summer wildfires in New Mexico; Hurricanes Beryl, Milton, and Helene in the Southeast, and a winter storm in the Northwest — led to 568 deaths and cost Americans $182.7 billion.

Plus, young people are facing several other environmental dangers in schools themselves. For instance, one study discovered microplastics and other chemical contaminants in classrooms.

What's being done to protect students' mental health?

One solution to help students cope with mental health concerns like anxiety, stress, and depression is giving them more access to green spaces, one group of researchers asserted. Integrating more parks and other natural areas also helps create shade, lower temperatures, and clean air.

Meanwhile, in Maui, some social workers are using the power of the outdoors to help students deal with their grief. The AP article summarized work being done by Loren Lapow, who combines surfing with group therapy for teens as part of the Maui Hero Project, an adventure-based counseling service. And some teens are relying on Native Hawaiian practitioners and researching how leaning into traditional cultural values, such as a connection to the land and ancestors, can help.

Cutting the amount of planet-warming pollution we produce can also help avert the worst consequences of a warming planet — according to the United Nations, dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and natural gas account for more than 75% of the emissions that are driving more unpredictable weather patterns. One way to help is to change how you get around: use public transportation when possible and commute more often by foot or on your bike.

