Researchers discover concerning health hazard lurking in children's classrooms — here's how it's impacting students

A recent study has made a shocking discovery about the level of microplastics in classrooms, which could be negatively impacting children's health.

What's happening?

According to News-Medical.Net, a recent study published in the journal Environment International examined circulating air in four classrooms in Portugal for microplastics and other chemical contaminants.

The researchers, from Spain and Portugal, used cutting-edge techniques to analyze the air, and the results they obtained were quite alarming. Worryingly, the data showed that the concentration of microplastics was significantly higher inside the classrooms compared to outside.

Additionally, the results also showed the presence of several common polymers, such as polystyrene and polyvinyl chloride, along with nicotine and pesticides.

The study suggested that more research should be done to examine how widespread this problem is and what can be done to reduce it.

Why is this research important?

Airborne microplastics are a cause for concern because research has shown that inhaling them can lead to inflammation and lung damage, which can cause respiratory diseases such as asthma.

Owing to their small size, microplastics can penetrate deep into lung tissue. Additionally, they could be entering the bloodstream through the lungs, where they then travel around the body and enter other organs. Microplastics have been found inside our bodies in nearly every organ examined, including the brain and reproductive organs.

This is particularly worrying for children, who breathe more air compared to their body size than adults do. They are also still developing and are more vulnerable to the effects of inflammation and hormone disruption. Microplastics could also impact babies' development, as per EarthDay.Org.

What's being done about microplastics?

There have been efforts worldwide to reduce the amount of plastic in the environment, with the hope of reducing pollution and microplastics. Several countries have banned the addition of microplastics to common products such as cosmetics, and many places have also banned or put restrictions on single-use plastics, such as shopping bags and takeaway containers. Such initiatives help to significantly reduce the amount of plastics that end up in our waste, which goes a long way toward lowering microplastics in the environment.

Many people have also taken steps at home to decrease their exposure to plastics in their day-to-day lives.

Simple acts such as replacing plastic food containers with glass ones and using reusable water bottles and coffee cups can help reduce microplastics in our homes. Opting for bar soaps and making your own natural cleaning solutions can also help eliminate plastics, leading to a safer home and a cleaner planet.

