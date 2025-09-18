Researchers discover simple factor that can have major impact on students' mental health: 'Can lower stress'

"Particularly critical for students navigating the pressures of higher education."

More than 19 million students are enrolled in U.S. colleges, and many are struggling with stress, anxiety, and depression.

Writing for The Conversation, a team from Texas A&M University suggested that part of the solution could be found outside the classroom, specifically by adding more green space. For schools, this could be a low-cost change with long-term benefits.

More than 80% of over 400 Texas A&M students surveyed said they had a favorite outdoor place on campus where green views, mature trees, good walking paths, and water help them manage stress and negative thoughts.

The survey confirmed that the Green Campus Initiative can encourage better moods and lower stress among students.

"Decades of research show that access to green spaces can lower stress and foster a stronger sense of belonging — benefits that are particularly critical for students navigating the pressures of higher education," said the researchers.

Outside of campus, a randomized trial in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, found that turning vacant lots into green spaces (by planting grass and trees, installing fences, and keeping up maintenance) led to a 41.5% drop in feelings of depression among nearby residents versus those near untreated and abandoned lots. The findings of the 2019 study were published by the JAMA Network.

Additionally, the Texas A&M team cited a 2024 national survey from the American College Health Association, which found 30% of about 30,000 students said that anxiety hurt their schoolwork. Meanwhile, 20% showed signs of severe distress.

Having green spaces offers relief beyond counseling services, because being outdoors or having views of nature appears to reduce sadness, nervousness, and hopelessness, according to the ACHA's National College Health Assessment Report.

The Philadelphia study's findings suggest that even small improvements in students' environment (like having a window that simply faces greenery) can have large, positive effects on mental health.

If you're a student, or even if you're not, choose to spend time in places with nature or try to study or relax outside under trees regularly.

Institutions can support this by budgeting for green spaces in campus planning and maintenance. Greening is cheaper and faster than expanding mental health clinics, and it can reach many students from multiple walks of life.

Green space integration is part of a strategy to help students and non-students cope, especially when paired with other services.

The evidence is clear that green views, nature trails, and small parks help students get through difficult times and feelings of anxiety that lead to negative thoughts or debilitating stress.

