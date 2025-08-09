Chinese automaker unveils AI-powered EV with impressive capabilities: 'Hardcore technology'

If that wasn't enough, the price is pretty eye-opening.

A Chinese automaker is debuting its new electric SUV featuring artificial intelligence computing power.

According to Car News China, Xpeng unveiled its latest model, the G7, back in early June. The car combines "hardcore technology with spacious comfort," says Xpeng chairman He Xiaopeng.

The G7 will have the same electric 292-horsepower engine as its predecessor, the G6, and is expected to demonstrate low energy consumption. However, the engine and battery play second fiddle to the car's list of features, which help the G7 fit Xiaopeng's description of the car, per Car News China, as an intelligent SUV.

First and foremost among those features is the car's Turing AI chip, designed by the company. The Turing chip will enable self-driving as well as the car's augmented reality head-up display — or AR-HUD — system.

That HUD just may be the star of the G7 show. With an 87-inch display, it utilizes the Turing chip to analyze data and project information across multiple lanes, covering up to eight different driving scenarios. It projects navigation data over the real-world view, which could aid in decision-making and improve safety.

The Turing chip also supports features like lane-level navigation, assisted driving, and the standard array of safety alerts, such as lane departure and pedestrian warnings, according to Car News China. It can also help drivers navigate poor weather.

If that wasn't enough, the G7's price is pretty eye-opening. It comes in at just $36,000 — at least $8,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model Y.

Replacing a gas-powered car with an EV is a fantastic way to save on fuel costs and reduce one's carbon footprint. Drivers can also enhance the savings and environmental benefits by installing solar panels at home to power their EVs using cleaner, more affordable energy.

For those looking to switch to solar, EnergySage offers free tools to connect prospective buyers with vetted local installers, potentially saving consumers up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Xpeng started accepting presale orders for the G7 on June 11 in China. Deliveries are expected to begin later this year.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.