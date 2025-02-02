Scientists develop new tech that could dramatically boost EV fast-charging infrastructure: 'Can be flexibly applied'

"In the future, charging stations along freeways … will have to deliver much more power."

Energy experts in Germany are planning for a future when many more electric vehicles are dominating highway traffic and competing for fast-charging stalls.

That's why the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems team is working with other researchers on a project called MS-Tankstelle, or gas station, according to a news release. The goal is to create a gas-station-like experience for EV drivers who typically have to wait a little longer for a charge, compared to the average fill-up.

"In the future, charging stations along freeways … will have to deliver much more power in a short space of time than they do today," the experts said in the release.

As a result, the team is developing infrastructure to overcome low-voltage grid access with a medium-voltage option that can supply up to 25 stalls, which the experts forecast will be needed to meet demand for EVs with faster charging abilities.

"The technology, which uses efficient silicon carbide semiconductors and higher voltages, leads to lower material use and lower costs … The system is very efficient and can be flexibly applied to charging stations of different sizes and different vehicle types," per the release.

Tesla's global fleet of more than 60,000 Superchargers can provide 200 miles of range to certain EVs in about 15 minutes. And charge speeds are improving with battery innovations. England's Nyobolt has a battery that can charge to 80% in five minutes, for example.

But speed success relies greatly upon the charger itself. A level 1 unit conveniently utilizes a home outlet but only provides about five miles of range in an hour. DC fast-charging ports are the quickest, able to juice hundreds of miles in less than 30 minutes, all per the U.S. Energy Department.

As part of the Fraunhofer plan, a central rectifier would be used to convert AC currents to DC. The stations would provide peak loads of several megawatts, with the ability to power larger vehicles, all according to the release.

"The concept of a central rectifier and a 1,500 [volt] DC distribution … is advantageous in that the grid connection components [transformer and rectifier] can be dimensioned and scaled more independently of the charging electronics … The material requirements for this system are significantly reduced compared to other current solutions," the experts wrote.

In India, EV researchers are working on a universal charger that can handle a voltage range of 120 to 900 or more. Tesla has been upgrading charging stations with more ports that can accommodate non-Tesla models. The company also has plans to provide more charging options for electric semis.

EV demand globally continues to rise. Reuters reported that sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrids jumped 25% in 2024 to more than 17 million. While U.S. EV investment appears to be in jeopardy under President Donald Trump, Vox reported that the $7,500 tax credit program is still applicable, helping to offset the cost of buying a cleaner ride.

That's in addition to the politics-proof fact that EVs prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually when compared to gas-burning rides, according to the DOE. What's more, switching can save you around $1,500 a year in gas/maintenance costs.

And since NASA and other experts link planet-warming fumes to an increased risk of severe weather, the work in Germany and elsewhere to expand battery use is important for EVs and other tech.

"This project finds applications … for its integration in renewable hybrid power plants or stationary battery storage systems," Andreas Hensel, of Fraunhofer's High Power Electronics and System Technology unit, said in the release.

