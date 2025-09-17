Tech company set to roll out major upgrade that could slash costs for EV drivers: 'I think it's going to change the game'

ChargePoint's latest electric vehicle power-up project could cut "ongoing" charging costs by up to 30%, according to InsideEVs.

The effort from the California company is proof that EV investments continue to be made stateside, despite government policy changes that are ending tax incentives for cleaner technology early.

EV tax breaks, for reference, expire Sept. 30. But ChargePoint CEO Rick Wilmer said in a news release that the company is "delivering solutions to help EVs win on pure economics, regardless of tax incentives or government support."

ChargePoint is working with Eaton, based in Ohio, to bring DC fast chargers to commercialization through a project dubbed Express Grid.

The systems are unique, partly due to their incorporated microgrids that will be powered by stored energy or renewables. There won't be any need for AC/DC conversions — an efficient move with benefits that should leave customers thunderstruck — making the innovation cheaper and more compact, InsideEVs reported.

It's a commercialized version of the cleaner energy coupling realized in many homes. Rooftop solar arrays can charge EVs at home, reducing heat-trapping air pollution coming from dirty electricity sources. NASA has linked the planet-warming fumes to increased risks for extreme storms that are endangering life and property around the world. Crop production is even being impacted by overheating.

"The new … architecture … will take DC fast charging to levels of performance and cost not previously imagined," Wilmer said in the release.

Express Grid, developed for charging stations and fleet use, builds on ChargePoint's experience in the sector with 5,000 customers. InsideEVs mentioned Ionna as an outfit that could benefit. That enterprise, created by a group of automakers, is working to install tens of thousands of stations nationwide.

ChargePoint intends to offer the tech to commercial customers next year. Eaton will build the microgrid component needed by operators and fleets.

"Microgrids aren't some standard thing that's out there that you can just plug chargers into. You need deep, grid-level integration to make a system like this work," Wilmer said in the InsideEVs report.

Anyone interested in buying an EV or home-based solar panels should act soon, before tax credits expire. Timeliness could save you up to $7,500 for a new EV and up to $10,000 for a solar array. EnergySage can help you navigate the panel process, compare quotes, and find a professional installer.

EV drivers also save up to $1,500 a year in gas and service costs while preventing thousands of pounds of tailpipe pollution annually, per government data.

July was a big month for EV sales. The Washington Post reported that 130,000 were sold, the second-highest month recorded. But the article warned of a pending market slump due to federal policy changes.

Regardless, ChargePoint is seemingly positioned to power more clean rides as it rolls out its latest project next year.

"I think it's going to change the game," Wilmer said to InsideEVs.

