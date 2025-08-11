Tech company makes key breakthrough that could help solve dangerous issue with EVs: 'Protecting the future'

A Canadian tech company is taking a step toward making electric vehicles cheaper, safer, and more accessible. Ontario-based KA Imaging is developing a high-speed, high-precision x-ray phase contrast system that can detect micro-defects in EV batteries during production, which is a growing concern as manufacturers ramp up to meet demand.

Automotive Testing Technology International reported that, in partnership with Dana Canada and with support from the Ontario government, the project has secured over $2 million in funding, including $730,000 through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network.

This inline x-ray system is different from conventional imaging because it can detect ultra-fine defects without slowing down production. It's designed to improve battery safety, reduce costly material waste, and help carmakers avoid mass recalls — all while keeping up with the speed of modern EV assembly lines.

"By investing in homegrown innovation and helping local companies compete in global markets, Ontario is protecting the future of our automotive sector," said Victor Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

It's also big news for drivers. As more people switch to EVs, the pressure to lower costs grows. And one way to do that is by improving quality control. Fewer manufacturing defects mean fewer repairs, better safety, and longer-lasting EVs, helping to ease the path for drivers ready to make their next car an EV. The system could even find use beyond EVs in areas like food safety and aerospace.

EVs are cheaper for drivers in the long run, reducing the need for costly maintenance or fluctuating gas prices. Plus, when EV drivers charge their vehicle with home solar, they can cut costs dramatically, all while reducing their environmental impact. Platforms like EnergySage make it simple to compare vetted solar quotes and maximize savings.

In the bigger picture, this innovation supports the shift away from internal combustion engine vehicles, which are a major source of air pollution in cities. The transition to EVs means cleaner air, healthier communities, and fewer climate risks for everyone.

