Los Angeles pilots program with world's largest electric excavator: 'A significant stride forward'

Electric passenger cars have become relatively commonplace these days — but there are many other types of vehicles that would be much better for the planet if they were electric instead of gas-powered. In Los Angeles, one construction firm just piloted the world's largest electric excavator, reportedly with great success.

Global construction firm Skanska tried out the Volvo EC230 Electric Crawler Excavator to load trucks of export construction material from a stockpile. The firm reported that the electric heavy-duty machine was able to perform its duties and keep the pace of work on schedule. What more could you ask from an excavator?

Even better, the electric excavator reduced pollution by 66% and saved an estimated 74%, or $15.15, in cost per hour.

"The successful completion of this pilot program represents a significant stride forward for the entire [construction] industry," Mason Ford, director of sustainability and equipment services for Skanska USA Civil, said.

In similar news, the Port of San Diego just deployed one of the largest electric forklifts in the United States. Changes like these can make a big difference in terms of preventing air pollution. Diesel-powered equipment is less tightly regulated than passenger cars in terms of emissions and therefore produces an astonishing amount of pollution. Gas-powered lawn mowers, for example, produce the same amount of air pollution in one hour of work as a car produces driving for 350 miles.

Replacing gas-powered heavy-duty machinery with an electric version protects the health of everyone in its immediate vicinity, especially the workers who have to operate them.

The operators who ran the electric excavator during the pilot in Los Angeles reported that it was easy to use, with less vibration and noise, making the experience more pleasant for them and for the neighbors.

