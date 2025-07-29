Company makes game-changing discovery that could supercharge next-gen energy source: 'A credible solution'

Wind turbines have always generated power. Now, thanks to a new technology, they can also work together to generate more of it without having to build anything new.



According to Renewable Energy Magazine, independent energy expert DNV has completed a landmark joint industry project that proves wind farm flow control can significantly increase the efficiency and output of wind farms. By adjusting the positioning and settings of individual turbines in coordination with one another, the technology reduces turbulence, improves airflow, and captures more energy from the same wind.

"This collaboration has elevated wind farm flow control from a promising concept to a credible solution for improving operational efficiency," Ditlev Engel, CEO of Energy Systems at DNV, said, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

The project brought together 20 companies, including developers, utilities, and manufacturers, to analyze the largest-ever dataset on WFC. Using DNV's LongSim software, the team modeled real-world conditions and found measurable performance gains. Perhaps most importantly, the results showed that existing wind farms can adopt the technology without major retrofits.



The group also reached industry-wide agreement on how to measure and model these gains, a rare outcome that could accelerate adoption across the sector.

"The involvement of so many players in this JIP underscores the sector's commitment to maximizing wind asset performance through innovation," Astrid Rusås Kristoffersen, director of R&D at DNV, said, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

By helping wind farms produce more power from the same footprint, WFFC could bring down costs for energy providers and consumers alike. It also adds flexibility to the grid and reduces the need for fossil fuel backup, advancing both energy security and climate goals.



The tech builds on a wave of clean energy momentum (potentially creating even more jobs), including offshore wind projects in Maryland and high-capacity farms in Texas that are already reshaping how the U.S. powers its homes and businesses.

