Experts highlight crucial tool that could ensure energy security for millions: 'It's exciting'

"One of the biggest challenges of our time."

There's some good news coming out of Europe: Generative AI is stepping up to help power grids run more efficiently while also keeping sustainability at the top of the priority list.

As INESC Brussels HUB detailed, and Tech Xplore shared, GenAI is already helping energy companies make their systems more reliable, efficient, and ready for more renewable energy.

In April, more than 50 million people in Spain and Portugal were hit by a major blackout. This was a clear sign that older energy systems aren't always up to the task and that there's a need to build something new to keep up with the demand.

That's where generative AI comes in. While it is often rightly criticized for its energy usage for trivial purposes such as creating images for fun, using the power of a fully charged cellphone to create one such image, new technology is helping utility companies plan by monitoring energy use and making it easier to connect solar and wind power to the grid.

Thanks to support from the European Commission, through programs like the AI Innovation Package and the Digitalization of Energy Action Plan, these tools aren't just ideas anymore: they're already being used.

In the Netherlands, for example, grid operators like TenneT and Alliander are using AI to balance supply and demand more efficiently.

Other companies, like Siemens and Artelys, are rolling out AI-powered solutions to integrate renewable energy, prevent grid congestion, and plan energy usage in real time.

Big tech names are also jumping in. Microsoft and Google are using AI to make their data centers more energy-efficient and even to predict how much solar power homes can generate.

The big picture? This technology helps lower the cost of electricity, prevent blackouts, and speed up the clean energy transition. It also helps cut down pollution, which means that it also takes care of the environment.

Ricardo Bessa, a researcher at INESC TEC, explained that "GenAI has proven benefits and can play a crucial role in accurately forecasting energy demand, helping to balance electricity supply and demand."

Srikanth Muthyala, CEO and AI advocate, shared that same Tech Xplore article on LinkedIn and commented: "It's exciting to see how Europe is leaning into generative AI to help tackle one of the biggest challenges of our time — clean energy."

Smart energy is no longer just a concept: It's here, and it's working.

