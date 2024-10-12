Government approves construction of massive floating wind farm to power hundreds of thousands of homes: 'This ... is special'

The offshore wind project could bring almost 2,680 jobs to the area annually over seven years.

The winds of change are blowing in Maryland, as the government recently approved plans to start construction on an impressive 2,200-megawatt floating wind plant in Maryland's Baltimore Harbor.

As Interesting Engineering reported, the offshore wind energy developer US Wind is behind the project, which will consist of 114 turbines that will produce enough renewable energy to power 770,000 households.

The wind farm will help Maryland make substantial headway toward meeting its offshore wind goal of 8.5 gigawatts by 2031, as stated by the Maryland Energy Administration. In addition, as more clean energy comes online, it will help reduce residents' electric bills and improve air quality.

A news release from the Department of the Interior revealed that the project will be rolled out in three phases, which include the installation of the turbines, at least four offshore substation platforms, up to four offshore export cable corridors, and one meteorological tower.

Two phases, called MarWin and Momentum Wind, have already been awarded offshore renewable energy certificates from the State of Maryland. Combined, the two projects will generate 1,100 MW of wind energy and power over 340,000 homes, per US Wind.

US Wind's Maryland Offshore Wind Project could bring almost 2,680 jobs to the area annually over seven years, according to the release. This would include jobs for hundreds of unionized steelworkers, per Interesting Engineering.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

US Wind is repurposing 90 acres of the old Bethlehem steel mill site in Dundalk to build Sparrows Point Steel, where it will produce parts for its turbines.

The turbines will also be a boon for fishermen, as the underwater structures supporting the turbines resemble artificial reefs that attract numerous marine species.

According to the nonprofit Oceantic Network, which helps businesses land renewable energy developments, the total capacity of approved offshore wind projects now exceeds 15 GW, with more than 5 GW in the development phase and 300 MW already operational.

"It has been wonderful to watch so many offshore wind projects along the East Coast receive their Records of Decision," Liz Burdock, CEO and president at Oceantic Network, said in a news release. "However, this announcement is special for Oceantic Network. It is the tenth project to achieve this status, a milestone for the Biden-Harris Administration, and it's also Maryland's first offshore wind project."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.