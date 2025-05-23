Researchers make disturbing discovery after studying everyday task: 'I'm hearing from growing numbers of people who are concerned'

New research shows that people aren't too keen on paying for filters on their washers that could help with microplastic pollution, but government subsidies could sway their opinions.

Researchers at Portland State University in Oregon surveyed a sample of registered voters and environmental interest groups in the state, gauging their general knowledge and concerns about microplastics. They summarized their findings on Phys.org.

Among the questions was whether people would be willing to pay full price for a high-efficiency external filter, which is a potential solution for preventing microplastics from entering waterways. While less than a quarter of the 664 respondents said they'd be willing to make such an investment, up to 20% more would support getting a filter for their washing machine if a government subsidy covered part of the cost. The researchers also said that their study highlighted the need for filters to be included in point-of-sale purchases rather than after the fact.

The new research comes as Oregon lawmakers consider a bill that would require new clothes washers sold in the state to have a microfiber filtration system by 2030.

"I'm hearing from growing numbers of people who are concerned about microplastics in our food and in our water," state Sen. Deb Patterson, a chief sponsor of the bill, told KPIC 4. "They don't want plastics in their body. They don't want plastics in their kid's body. They don't want plastic in their salmon that they eat or any other part of our food and water supply system."

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that can enter the environment when larger plastics break down or when they break off from plastic-derived fabrics such as polyester. They can be found in our water, food, air, and soil, and, as a result, they have made their way into our bodies. While researchers are still investigating the health impacts of microplastics, they have been tied to cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain, among other issues.

Washer filters are one of several solutions that experts suggest to help with the microplastics plague. For instance, one team of scientists discovered a way to remove them from our water using egg whites.

Reducing our dependence on plastics won't erase the microplastics that are already out there, but it can help reduce future exposure. To that end, some governments are trying to reduce plastic consumption by enacting laws banning certain single-use items. England and France have outlawed plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout. You can help by reducing your personal use of plastics.

While not a solution on its own, the Oregon study's authors hope their research can help aid in policymaking.

"Washing machines are a major source of microfibers and microplastics entering our wastewater systems and ultimately our waterways," co-author Elise Granek said. "Mandating washing machine filters at the point of sale has been identified as a tool to significantly reduce this source of microplastics entering aquatic environments."

