Expert's video highlights hope for major issue plaguing American communities: 'This is freedom'

Walkable cities promote the health of residents while also cutting down on transportation costs. However, in the U.S., pedestrian-centric cities are hard to find.

Self-described "urbanist" design guru Dr. T. Panova (@dr.tpanova) shares a video highlighting how Amsterdam transformed into a walkable city that promotes alternative forms of transportation.

In her viral video, Dr. T. Panova shares how Amsterdam used to be as car-centric as the U.S. However, when officials began expanding the city's roads to allow for even more cars, residents protested, which eventually led Amsterdam to become a pedestrian-friendly city.

"Every place can make this decision," Dr. T. Panova says. "We are not destined to cater to cars if we don't want to; instead we can design for social life and community and joy and health."

Dr. T. Panova's video gained over 19,000 views and over 2,000 likes, sparking a discussion on the importance of pedestrian-centric cities.

"This is progress," commented one user. "This is freedom."

"We need to change in the U.S.," wrote another TikToker. "We need more pedestrian-centric cities."

When cities are designed for pedestrians, they create more spaces for communities to come together and businesses to grow. Walkable neighborhoods are also better for the local community's health, as they promote physical activity among residents.

According to an article published in The Climate Reality Project, walkable cities have been found to have lower rates of obesity and diabetes.

When cities are pedestrian-friendly, they're not only better for the community as a whole but also better for the environment.

The transportation sector is the largest emitter of harmful, planet-warming gases, according to reports by the EPA. By creating more walkable cities and reducing cars on the road, countries can significantly decrease the amount of harmful gases entering the atmosphere.

TikTokers continued to discuss the benefits of a city that prioritizes pedestrians and community spaces.

"We were in Amsterdam and Utrecht last year — the walkability is really a joy," wrote one user.

TikTokers continued to discuss the benefits of a city that prioritizes pedestrians and community spaces.

"We were in Amsterdam and Utrecht last year — the walkability is really a joy," wrote one user.