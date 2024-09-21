Company develops walkable solar technology that could revolutionize energy: 'Opens up a whole new realm of possibilities'

The black tiles are built to be durable enough to withstand substantial foot traffic, utilizing highly efficient solar cells to convert sunlight into electricity.

Turkish solar energy innovators are turning panel tech on its head by putting it under our feet.

In a unique twist on standard design, Ankara Solar's team has developed sun-catching cells that can be incorporated into outdoor (or even indoor) floors and walkways. It's a different take on panels that are typically deployed off the ground and on rooftops.

"The concept of walkable solar panels is fascinating and opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for integrating renewable energy into everyday spaces," a commenter posted on an article about the invention by CleanTechnica.

The black tiles are built to be durable enough to withstand substantial foot traffic, utilizing highly efficient solar cells to convert sunlight into electricity. They are made to be aesthetically pleasing while maximizing the use of space, according to Ankara's website. The company lists shopping centers, homes, and parks as some possible locations for the tech.

Importantly, the floors can integrate with smart technology to provide up-to-date analytics on performance so the power can be monitored.

The Ankara offering is part of innovations being announced around the world in the solar sector. San Jose-based GAF Energy has developed solar shingles that can astoundingly be nailed to rooftops. In South Korea, flexible and rubber-like cells are being researched as other unique possibilities.

The breakthroughs are part of the effort to capitalize on sustainable energy from the sun, reducing the production of planet-warming air pollution. The rising mercury is linked by NASA to extreme heat waves and even wildfire risks.

In the United States, tax credits of up to 30% are available to help cover installation costs on qualified setups. Forbes reported that most reputable solar panels last up to three decades. That's part of the reason why the majority of people who install them at home save nearly $700 a year in energy costs on average, even after factoring out the initial expense. That's according to a government study that analyzed 500,000 households nationwide.

A graphic shared by CleanTechnica shows that 16.5 x 16.5-inch and 32.3 x 32.3-inch floor tiles are available from Ankara. They are touted as being water, dust, and slip-resistant. Importantly, they are also easy to clean, all per the specs.

A couple of other commenters on CleanTechnica's report noted some possible pitfalls with the solar flooring. Of course, the tiles will need to be placed where sunlight will shine on them, as pointed out by one reader.

One commenter had another, less obvious observation, writing, "That floor is reflective. Wearing a skirt? Watch out."

