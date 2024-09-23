Residents frustrated over stalled plans to transform Houston into walkable city: 'I think it's controversial to only have one way of getting around'

The public wants to see more investment in walkable, bikeable infrastructure and transit expansions, especially for those who cannot afford a car or have a disability.

Five years ago, Houston, Texas, seemed poised for a major shift away from its congested, sprawling highways — which contribute to the state's average of 12 roadway deaths per day — and toward a safer, more usable city with increased transit options.

That progress seems to be slipping away, as many projects have stalled under the city's new mayor, John Whitmire, reported The Washington Post.

What's happening?

Houston, known as a major oil hub, spreads across 665 square miles, meaning cars are almost required of residents. Sidewalks are sporadic, bike lanes are concentrated in select neighborhoods, and while there are buses and rails, residents say they don't cover enough of the city, explained the Post.

"There are places the bus won't even take you," resident Rufus Cotton told the Post.

In 2019, voters approved a $3.5 billion bond to improve public transit, with nearly 70% in favor. Then, in 2020, the city received $100 million in federal funding to meet its Vision Zero pledge, striving to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2030, reported the Post.

Sylvester Turner, mayor at the time, planned 1,800 miles of bike lanes around the metro area, and advocates were hopeful that the city would finally take advantage of its bike-friendly flatness and weather, according to the Post.

Everything changed in January, when Whitmire took office. Under his direction, new bicycle projects were paused or removed, previous transportation staff left, and the mayor-appointed transit authority halted many public transit expansions, reported the Post.

Why is the changing tide in Houston important?

The city's sudden reversal indicates how despite a surge of federal assistance available for building cheaper, cleaner, and more accessible transit, actually getting those diverse options comes down to city leadership.

In Houston, Whitmire and the transit authority are focused on bolstering existing roads and transit. The public wants to see more investment in walkable, bikeable infrastructure and transit expansions, especially for those who cannot afford a car or have a disability, reported the Post.

"Some people think it's controversial to take away a lane from cars and to put in a bike lane. I think it's controversial to only have one way of getting around," said Joe Cutrufo, a Houston cycling advocate, to the Post.

The city also aims to significantly lower its planet-heating pollution by 2050. However, climate disclosure nonprofit CDP found that it is unlikely to meet that goal if it doesn't curb the impact of transportation, which accounts for 54% of the city's air pollution. With the second-worst air quality in the country, advocates worry about a rise in health issues if the problem isn't addressed, reported the Post.

What can be done to preserve progress?

Houston reverting to old habits underscores the importance of local elections in building a transit system that works for everybody and keeps the planet cool.

Publicly voicing concerns has also proved worthwhile. Advocacy group Stop TxDOT works to oppose a highway expansion that would bulldoze through communities of color, and public pressure has been able to restore some bike lane projects in the city, reported the Post.

