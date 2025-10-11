Volvo announces ambitious new plans in US — here's what's happening

Volvo revealed plans to produce a new hybrid SUV at its South Carolina manufacturing facility, according to a recent piece by CBT News. The announcement signals the automaker's commitment to electrification while also maintaining options for drivers not yet fully ready to switch to electric vehicles.

The expansion comes as the company continues rolling out new electric models, including the subcompact EX30 and mid-size EX90 SUVs introduced over the past year. The XC60 remains one of Volvo's top sellers, with U.S. sales jumping 23 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to last year.

The Swedish automaker is planning to manufacture the next-generation hybrid model at its Ridgeville plant before 2030. Volvo designed the vehicle specifically for American customers, and the company expects it to join the XC60, EX90, and Polestar 3 in the production lineup. The Ridgeville factory is aiming for full utilization of its 150,000-vehicle annual capacity, backed by $1.3 billion in investments and upgrades since 2015.

It's no secret that drivers who choose electric or hybrid vehicles save money on routine maintenance, as EVs eliminate oil changes and many fluid replacements. They also cut down on fuel costs, enjoy quieter rides, and produce no tailpipe emissions. One MIT study found that traditional gas-powered cars create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes, while EVs operating on batteries charging from an average U.S. power grid produce only 200 grams per mile.

Volvo's expanding lineup offers American drivers more choices than ever to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing premium features and safety standards. Their upcoming hybrid model joins a growing roster of electrified options, giving those in search of their first EV plenty of compelling reasons to make the switch.

