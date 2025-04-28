Scientists develop cutting-edge tech that can combat widespread public health risk: 'This study is significant'

Chemical pollution in the air and water is common in many cities, especially near manufacturing facilities. A new technology can mitigate that.

A team of researchers from the Korea Institute of Energy Research developed a technology that could be a huge boon for small business owners, as detailed in a news release from the National Research Council of Science and Technology.

The technology works with volatile organic compounds that are released from business activities, such as painting vehicle parts or producing furniture. The technology captures the VOCs and turns them into usable materials.

VOCs can be released through a variety of manufacturing processes. Because the compounds vaporize in air and dissolve in water, they can pollute air and waterways. Generally, businesses use activated charcoal to capture and mitigate the pollution of VOCs.

As the report noted, it can be difficult for small businesses to properly monitor and address their VOC emissions because the monitoring technology can be expensive.

The study, published in Energy Conversion and Management, expands upon prior methods by offering a more cost-effective and energy-efficient approach. The technology reuses activated charcoal and functions with a low-cost sensor.

"This study is significant" because it reduces pollution, reduces operating costs, and uses waste gases for energy, Dong Hyuk Chun, the leader of the study, said.

With the technology, small business owners can now predict when to change their activated charcoal with 92% accuracy. With the system, "the regenerated activated carbon retains 90% of its original performance, making it reusable for businesses."

The gas generated through the process enters a generator and can then be used to power the system, reducing the energy cost to run it.

VOCs exist in a variety of everyday items, including beauty products. Research into technologies such as those developed by the Korea Institute of Energy Research is important to keep VOCs out of the environment and to avoid problems with public health.

Because VOCs can linger in the air for extended periods of time, it's important to be aware of what's in the cleaning products you buy and to keep your living spaces ventilated while cleaning. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, concentrations of VOCs can be much higher indoors.

You can avoid polluting the environment and ingesting harmful chemicals by choosing plastic-free products and using natural cleaning products.

The study is helping to usher in a greener planet alongside organizations such as Hydro Flask, which will reward you for sending in your old water bottle, or Trashie, which helps keep used clothing from landfills by rewarding people with exclusive offers.

With the new technology, the pollution from VOCs doesn't have to remain as much of a problem for small businesses or the communities they manufacture in.

"In the future, this technology will contribute to the expansion of eco-friendly public management systems and the realization of carbon neutrality," Chun said.

