Researchers sound the alarm on health risks lurking in common beauty products: 'The root of the problem'

Most people don't realize that working in a salon can come with health risks. Hairstylists, especially those working with Black and Latina women, are exposed to dangerously high levels of toxic chemicals in their workplaces, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and a new study from Johns Hopkins.

What's happening?

Hairdressers are constantly exposed to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in the products they use. In fact, one study found that salons have higher concentrations of harmful compounds like benzene, formaldehyde, and acetaldehyde compared to normal outdoor air.

Workers serving Latina and Black clients face even greater risks. According to the Johns Hopkins study, salon workers catering to these clients experience VOC exposure levels 2 to 175 times higher than office workers.

Among those at risk, hair stylists working with Black clients are exposed to the highest levels. Researchers found that VOC concentrations in salons predominantly serving Black clients are 187 times higher than in Dominican (Latina-serving) salons.

Why does this exposure to VOCs matter?

According to Lesliam Quirós-Alcalá, the study's senior author, the chemical-heavy products used in salons are "at the root of the problem."

While invisible and airborne, VOCs pose a great hazard to our health. Some of them, like formaldehyde, benzene, and acetaldehyde, are linked to a higher risk for cancer.

Besides the increased cancer risk, these VOCs are often linked to respiratory diseases like asthma and bronchitis, as well as skin diseases like dermatitis. People exposed to VOCs are also more at risk for reproductive health problems, including miscarriage and birth defects.

Exposure to most solvents and compounds used in hairdressing can also lead to symptoms like dizziness, headache, nausea, and in some cases, memory loss.

What's being done about VOC exposure in salons?

OSHA has issued alerts about hair-smoothing products containing formaldehyde. Salon owners are now required to monitor formaldehyde levels and implement protective measures to reduce exposure.

However, these efforts fall short. Regulations exist, but enforcement is inconsistent. Additionally, many harmful salon products remain on the market, leaving hair stylists at continued risk. Implementing stronger regulations and promoting increased usage of more eco-friendly haircare products are crucial for protecting salon workers from harmful exposure to chemicals.

