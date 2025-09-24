Startup unveils incredible three-wheeled vehicle powered by revolutionary system: 'Converts human power into bicycle propulsion'

The Vigoz is classified as an L5 electric vehicle but is more of a hybrid between an EV and an e-bike.

A French firm has unveiled the latest design of a prototype three-wheeled vehicle that can travel on highways and reach a top speed of 75 mph.

According to an article by New Atlas, French startup Cixi has entered the next stage of its development of the Vigoz.

Strictly speaking, the Vigoz is classified as an L5 electric vehicle but is more of a hybrid between an EV and an e-bike. Its chainless Pedal Energy Recovery System (PERS) "converts human power into bicycle propulsion through electricity, enabling the rider to intuitively control speed and braking by pedaling."

With a protective chassis now added to the skeletal prototype, the rider is shielded from bad weather and more visible to other drivers than an e-bike rider would be. The back seat can accommodate a passenger or pet, and luggage is secured to the rear.

With an on-board HVAC, it'll be comfortable regardless of the weather. The final specifications are still being worked out, but the firm is targeting a range of approximately 160 km (100 miles) and a charging time of around six hours with a 220V outlet.

Like EVs, one of the major selling points of the Vigoz will be its minimal maintenance requirements — no chains, no oil changes, and a relatively low charging cost. Also, like EVs, its pollution footprint is significantly smaller than that of a vehicle powered by a standard internal combustion engine.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a typical gas-powered vehicle emits about 4.5 tons of carbon dioxide per year. More sustainable forms of transportation can help reduce this impact. For example, when Denver introduced an incentive for e-bikes, it saved the average rider from driving approximately 1,200 miles annually, according to Bloomberg.

Ultimately, sustainability in the transportation industry is multifaceted, and innovations like Vigoz can help us get there. The more environmentally friendly options consumers have, the less they'll need to depend on cars.

