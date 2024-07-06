  • Tech Tech

Company unveils tiny, pedal-powered semitruck — and its electric features could revolutionize sustainable transportation

With a frame that's only about 3 feet wide, the ePack is narrow enough to fit in most bike lanes.

by Wes Stenzel
With a frame that's only about 3 feet wide, the ePack is narrow enough to fit in most bike lanes.

Photo Credit: Cityshuttle

Cityshuttle has revealed the ePack, a miniature pedal-powered semitruck that could change the way we transport goods.

The vehicle can carry up to 771 pounds (350 kilograms) of cargo in its 4,000-liter (4 cubic meters) trailer, according to CleanTechnica. If that sounds like a lot for one biker to pedal on their own, fear not — with a design similar to an eBike, the ePack features an electric assist system that uses dual 250-watt electric motors that can assist a driver's pedaling up to 15.5 mph (25 kmh).

Like a traditional delivery vehicle, the ePack has turn signals, brake lights, tail lights, a GPS tracker, CCTV cameras, locking doors, and alarms that make it much more similar to a car or truck than a typical pedal-powered vehicle.

With a frame that's only about 3 feet (90 centimeters) wide, the ePack is narrow enough to fit in most bike lanes but is also legal to drive on the main lanes of city streets. For safety, it boasts hydraulic disc brakes as well as double wishbone suspension on all six of its wheels. On the exterior, the vehicle has large QLED screens that display advertisements, which helps offset the cost of the vehicle.

The ePack's range is between 37 and 62 miles (60 to 100 km) on a single charge, and the battery pack can be swapped easily.

There's no word yet on an availability timeline, but another one of the company's products, a ridesharing system called GECO using similar vehicles, will hit streets at some time in 2024, and there's a spot on its website to inquire about the future of the GECO.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

Transportation accounts for a bigger share of dangerous planet-heating pollution than any other sector — about 28% in 2022, according to the EPA — so finding alternatives to gas-guzzling vehicles is an essential step toward a cooler, greener future. It's especially important to swap out polluting delivery vehicles, as Scientific American estimates that with an increased reliance on delivery services, pollution from delivery vehicles alone could increase by 32% in the next 10 years, emitting 6 million tons.

Fortunately, numerous steps are being taken toward cleaner delivery vehicles. Services like the United States Postal Service and companies like Walmart and Domino's are all investing in electric delivery vehicles that have zero tailpipe pollution.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x