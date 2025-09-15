Father shares heart-warming review after buying e-bikes for entire family: 'It has opened up a whole new world'

"I said, 'Look, I'm going to figure out a way to make this a family-oriented event.'"

In a video review of the e-bike models that he has tried, one YouTube creator went back to his roots by talking about his experiences riding e-bikes with his family.

"This one's about family more than riding," said E-Bike Dad (@E_bikeDad) in the title of the video.

While E-Bike Dad currently rides a Freego X2 electric bike — a powerful machine with a $2,699 price point — that isn't where he started out. In this video, he shows off his first two e-bikes, a Movcan V30 and a Velectrec, each of which cost $699.

"When I finally was able to get this bike," he says, gesturing to the Movcan, "I said, 'Look, I'm going to figure out a way to make this a family-oriented event.'"

He recounts how he learned to pull a buggy on his electric bike to bring his children with him while his wife rode behind him on a pedal bike. They went on dates and took trips around their neighborhood, and he later even modified the bike to make it easier for his children to ride it with him.

"It has opened up just a whole new world to me and my family," he says, going on to say that it's a great way to get to know your community and the local roads.

All the same benefits that make an e-bike great for one person make a group of them wonderful for a family, as well. E-bikes are much cheaper to ride than driving in a car, they provide healthy opportunities to exercise and get fresh air, and they don't produce air pollution that fills your neighborhood with smog and overheats the planet.

To find the e-bikes that are right for you and your family, check out Upway. It offers a broad selection rarely found in physical stores, with many models being sold at up to 60% off retail prices. That means not only will you find a bike of the right size and power to fit your family members, you'll also find it at a price point that your household can afford. And when you are ready to upgrade, Upway will buy back used e-bikes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

To save even more while riding your e-bike, you can charge it with a home solar energy system. EnergySage is an easy-to-use, vetted source for online quotes on solar installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.