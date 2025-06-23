US military veterans fight for compensation after being unknowingly exposed to dangerous threat: 'Presumed to be service-connected'

The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act covers kidney cancer. However, military veterans exposed to PFAS still have to prove a connection between their exposure and illness — often delaying critical care, Mahoning Matters reported.

What's happening?

Kidney cancer is one of the conditions "presumed to be service-connected" under the PACT Act of 2022, which gives health care benefits to military veterans exposed to toxic substances.

No supporting documents are necessary from veterans with presumptive conditions.

However, kidney cancer from handling PFAS — or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are found in fire-fighting foams, among other things — isn't automatically covered. The substance isn't part of the Department of Veterans Affairs' "military exposures" list.

The Environmental Working Group has identified 720 U.S. military sites with suspected or confirmed PFAS contamination, including Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio.

The latest Census Bureau data shows that more than 14,000 vets live near the contaminated base in Trumbull County.

Why is the process of proving PFAS exposure concerning?

PFAS, also called "forever chemicals," are also used in clothing and everyday consumer products such as nonstick cookware. They can take decades to break down and accumulate in the human body and environment over time.

Studies by the National Cancer Institute and University of Southern California have already established the link between PFAS and kidney cancer. However, the VA is only beginning to study the connection.

That means veterans exposed to these chemicals still have to prove their cases. This can delay care and benefits that are urgently needed. They must submit pre-exposure health records, proof of exposure, and other medical documentation.

PFAS can also contaminate drinking water, food, and even the air. This puts the general public at risk of exposure as well as wildlife, which also suffer health issues from the toxins.

What's being done about this?

While the health care coverage gap remains and the VA has yet to release findings on its PFAS research, pressure is mounting.

Some law firms have helped veterans file PFAS claims by documenting exposure at contaminated bases.

Groups including Disabled American Veterans and the Military Officers Association of America are pushing to fast-track cases tied to the substances. These organizations also advocate for reduced wait times for health care benefits related to military exposures.

The proposed Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act for automatic health care coverage related to PFAS was introduced in May. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense began PFAS cleanup operations at over 30 military facilities in 2024.

You can help by donating to or sharing the work of veteran advocacy groups. Take local action and urge local lawmakers to recognize PFAS exposure under the Honoring Our PACT Act. Finally, check your ZIP code for contamination using EWG's tap water database.

