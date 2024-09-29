Documents reveal 'chronic threat' posed by firefighting foam despite environmental agency's decades-long notice: 'A missed opportunity'

An environmental watchdog in the United Kingdom knew about a "chronic threat" for decades, and they kept us in the dark.

A report from 2003 warned about the dangers of PFAS chemicals (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in firefighting foam, but regulators sat on this information for 20 years, according to the Guardian.

What happened?

The Environment Agency, tasked with protecting health and nature, received a stark warning about PFAS "forever chemicals" in firefighting foam way back in 2003. These chemicals, linked to cancer and other serious health issues, don't break down in the environment.

Despite the report's urgent tone, the agency didn't start regulating these chemicals until 2023, a full two decades later.

The national officer at the Fire Brigades Union, Riccardo la Torre, said this was a "national scandal," per the Guardian, adding the lack of warning about PFAS was "a missed opportunity to protect the environment and safeguard lives."

Why is this hidden information concerning?

This delay has put countless lives at risk. Firefighters have unknowingly exposed themselves to these toxic chemicals for years. Communities near foam manufacturing plants, like Bentham in North Yorkshire, are now grappling with widespread PFAS pollution.

The health implications are staggering. These chemicals have been linked to cancer diagnoses, hormone disruption, and weakened immune systems.

The environment isn't spared, either. PFAS chemicals persist in soil and water, threatening wildlife and potentially contaminating our food and drinking water. PFAS are found in many everyday products, from nonstick pans to waterproof clothing.

What's being done about PFAS?

The European Union plans to restrict thousands of PFAS chemicals, and the U.S. has introduced strict limits on PFAS in drinking water, per the Guardian. In the U.K., there's a push to ban PFAS in firefighting foams.

But you don't have to wait for regulations to make a difference. Here are some simple steps you can take today to reduce your PFAS exposure:

Choose PFAS-free cookware and avoid stain-resistant treatments on furniture and carpets. When possible, opt for natural fibers in clothing and filter your drinking water. These small changes protect your health and tell manufacturers that we demand safer alternatives.

