New study reveals major pathway releasing 'forever chemicals' at concerning rate: 'Definitely an alarming thing for us to see'

For years, we've known landfills can release harmful chemicals into our groundwater. But new research reveals that these toxic "forever chemicals" are also leaking into the air we breathe.

What's happening?

Scientists have discovered that PFAS, a group of human-made chemicals used in many everyday products, are being released as gases from landfills at alarming rates.

A University of Florida study found up to three times more PFAS in landfill gas compared to liquid runoff, according to The Guardian. Ashley Lin, the study's lead author, said it is "definitely an alarming thing for us to see."

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) earned the nickname "forever chemicals" because they don't break down naturally. Instead, they build up in our bodies and the environment over time. PFAS are associated with serious health issues, including cancer, liver disease, and fertility problems.

The discovery that PFAS are escaping landfills through the air adds an extra layer of urgency to an already pressing issue. These chemicals could spread farther and faster than we thought, affecting communities miles away from landfill sites.

What's more, our landfill gas management methods aren't designed to handle PFAS. Even when landfills try to capture and treat pollution, a significant amount of PFAS could still enter the atmosphere.

"These findings suggest that landfill gas, a less scrutinized byproduct, serves as a major pathway for the mobility of PFAS from landfills," the authors wrote, per The Guardian.

What's being done about PAFS?

While this news might sound discouraging, it's an opportunity for positive change. Now that we're aware of the problem, we can address it.

Researchers worldwide are already developing new technologies to better capture and destroy PFAS in landfill gases. This could lead to cleaner air everywhere, not just near landfills.

Many companies and policymakers are pushing to phase out the use of PFAS in consumer products. If these policies are implemented, fewer of these harmful chemicals will wind up in landfills in the first place.

We can also make a difference on an individual level. By choosing products made without PFAS and properly disposing of items that might contain them, we can reduce the amount of chemicals entering our environment.

Every small choice counts. By staying informed, making conscious choices, and encouraging our loved ones to do the same, we're not just protecting our own health; we're creating a cleaner, safer future for everyone.

Let's turn our new understanding of PFAS pollution into positive change.

