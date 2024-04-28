Scientists sound alarm over spread of uncommon pathogen: 'An infection can be difficult to diagnose'

Almost six in 10 pathogens that affect humans will cause more harm as the planet continues to heat up, according to one study.

An uncommon pathogen is raising alarm in one Southwest state.

What's happening?

Valley fever, more common in California and Arizona, is increasing in prevalence and causing more severe disease in Utah, KSL NewsRadio reported.

An uptick in construction and delayed diagnoses are contributing to cases that result in death more often than in other states, where the symptoms of fatigue, fever, and rash are readily linked to the fungal spores that thrive in hot, dry climates.

"The kind of rapid, unchecked development that is happening in the St. George area is putting people at this interface with previously undisturbed ecosystems at a faster rate than has ever occurred before," University of Utah assistant professor of epidemiology Katharine Walter said.

" ... People here in Utah have delayed diagnosis. So that means they are put on anti-fungal drugs later and therefore might have more severe disease."

Cases of valley fever usually resolve on their own, though some people require medication. "Most people who breathe in the spores don't get sick," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why is this concerning?

In southern Utah, those who work in agriculture, construction, firefighting, and other jobs that put them in direct contact with soil and dust are most at risk, but dusty, breezy days can be hazardous too, KSL reported.

Walter said if symptoms don't abate after a week, people should see a doctor and "ask about valley fever," Walter said. The disease can "easily cause pneumonia," per KSL, and is especially dangerous to those with compromised immune systems, people who are pregnant, people who have diabetes, and people who are Black or Filipino.

The Southwest is known for its arid climate, but warming temperatures could be at the root of the issue. Heat waves, drought, and other extreme weather events that are being made worse by human-produced pollution have contributed to more heart disease deaths and a rise in tick-borne illnesses.

Almost six in 10 pathogens that affect humans will cause more harm as the planet continues to heat up, according to one study. High temps have even been linked to increases in violence and mental health problems.

What can be done?

Wearing a mask can help prevent exposure to coccidioides, the fungus that causes valley fever, as can avoiding dirt (including during gardening) and dust. There is no vaccine for the disease, but it is not contagious.

"An infection can be difficult to diagnose because the symptoms are often mistaken for something else," Walter told KSL. "Additionally, the disease isn't on a lot of Utahns' or Utah medical workers' radars. Unfortunately, that means people aren't getting the care they need right away."

