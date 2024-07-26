Map shows high-speed rail connecting major US cities across the nation: 'Nationwide access remains our goal'

The plan would be built out in four stages.

The U.S. High Speed Rail Association, an independent nonprofit organization that advocates for high-speed rail development, just published a map that shows what the country would look like with a 17,000-mile network from coast to coast, Newsweek reported.

Other countries — most notably, China, which now has a robust high-speed rail network that spans nearly 28,000 miles of track — have invested heavily in high-speed rail. The United States has lagged far behind, save for a network that is now getting underway in California and a privately owned line in Florida.

Studies have shown that high-speed rail is the most planet-friendly form of long-distance travel, creating much less air pollution per passenger than cars or airplanes, while also requiring less total space and minimizing noise pollution.

As the United States is and has long been car-centric, many status quo lovers have made the argument that high-speed rail is not realistic here. However, the U.S. High Speed Rail Association presented not just a map but an entire, structured plan for how a comprehensive, countrywide system could be implemented — if only we had political leaders with the will and the priorities to carry it out.

The plan would be built out in four stages. The first stage would have construction focused on seven regions, including lines connecting Dallas to San Antonio and Houston, Chicago to Minneapolis and Detroit, and New York City to Washington, D.C.

When it's complete, travelers should be able to zoom around the country at speeds of 220 miles per hour, safely, quickly, cheaply, and with minimal environmental impact.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The project would also, of course, create a great number of jobs throughout the country.

"​​The Obama-Biden Administration set a goal of giving 80 percent of Americans access to high-speed rail within 25 years. Such nationwide access remains our goal," Andy Kunz, CEO of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association, told Newsweek.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.