Brightline makes exciting announcement that will drastically impact Florida's Space Coast: 'I cannot think of a more important announcement'

High-speed rail company Brightline just announced a new stop on Florida's Space Coast, which will make it easier than ever to access Cape Canaveral.

Brightline is a private company that started operating in Florida six years ago with a route connecting Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach. Later in 2018, service began between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Since then, other stations have popped up in Aventura, Boca Raton, and Orlando. The new stop will be located in Cocoa, which is about 10 miles from Cape Canaveral.

Already, Brightline's trains have seen a 116% increase in ridership in 2024, and the company estimates it will accommodate about 4.3 million passengers annually between South Florida and Orlando by 2025, Space Coast Daily reported.

The Cocoa stop will make for easier access to the port of Cape Canaveral, a large cruise ship hub. High-speed rail routes can also help increase mobility and decrease traffic congestion.

More access to public transportation options such as Brightline is also a win for clean air, as it cuts down on toxic pollution. Plus, reducing carbon pollution helps protect communities from climate-driven extreme weather events like hurricanes and flooding.

The U.S. lags behind countries like China, which already has extensive high-speed rail systems. In fact, Brightline is the only privately owned and operated intercity passenger railroad in the country.

However, California is looking hopeful as another hub for high-speed train transport — progress is being made by the California High-Speed Rail Authority on the country's biggest high-speed rail system to date.

The new rail station in Brevard County followed popular demand by residents, and local lawmakers and the business community have expressed enthusiasm for the project.

"I am thrilled with the announcement today that Brightline has picked Cocoa for a station," Brevard County Commission Chair Jason Steele said, as reported by Space Coast Daily. "Brightline will bring more economic brightness to our community, it will enhance Port Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center and the new aquarium. I cannot think of a more important announcement for Brevard!"

"We're projecting over 7 million passenger movements this year and we are thrilled that our guests will have another transportation option to embark on a cruise from Port Canaveral," Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray said, per the publication.

