California High-Speed Rail Authority releases first look at futuristic interior of new trains — here's why it's important

Testing of the California system is expected to be completed in 2028, with service starting by the end of the decade.

People awaiting the California High-Speed Rail system have likely learned to temper their expectations by now, as the project has faced years of delays — but it may be time to start getting excited.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority just released new preliminary interior renderings, showing future passengers what the trains will look like inside.

The renderings, published on Railway-News, show a cafe car, ample bike storage, and a family area. Previous interior renderings showed the basic shape of the cabin interiors but without any details. Other renderings showing the station designs have also been released.

In addition to the renderings, construction on the project is ongoing. There are 25 active construction sites in California's Central Valley, and more than 13,000 people have been employed.

When the California High-Speed Rail system is finally up and running, it will be a big win for the state, its residents, and the planet.

Studies have shown that taking public transit — and electric trains in particular — is among the best ways to reduce air pollution. Giving people more viable public transit options improves air quality, saves them money, and decreases individuals' contributions to the overheating of our planet.

While several European countries, China, Japan, and South Korea already have robust high-speed rail systems, the United States is far behind in that area.

Most people in the U.S. need to drive cars to get around. However, we can only hope that the potential success of the California High-Speed Rail paves the way for similar federally- or state-funded projects.

A few privately-funded high-speed rail projects have also started to pop up, mainly in Florida and California/Nevada so far.

