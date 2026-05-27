Feared data center power surge fizzles as solar shoves coal off the US grid

The newest numbers show that solar growth, stronger renewable output, and falling coal use are once again shaping the future of U.S. electricity.

Fears that power-hungry data centers would trigger a surge in electricity demand across the U.S. do not appear to be coming true — at least not yet. Early 2026 data suggests the grid isn't demanding much growth. Renewable energy is also doing well as coal declines.

That's a notable shift from last year. Early figures pointed to a roughly 3% jump in electricity demand and a surge in coal.

According to Ars Technica, U.S. electricity demand in the first quarter of 2026 was 1.5% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Solar generation jumped 24% year over year in the quarter — enough by itself to meet roughly 80% of the increase in electricity demand. Altogether, wind, solar, and hydroelectric power rose 11%.

Because renewable growth outpaced demand, fossil fuel generation fell by about 3%. Natural gas increased slightly, but coal saw the steepest drop, falling by more than 10% from the same period last year.

Hydroelectric power also posted a surprising 22% increase. That's likely because of unusually warm weather in the western U.S. that melted snowpack earlier than normal. Even with that shift, oil, gas, and coal still provide about half of the nation's electricity. The three biggest renewable sources contribute more than a quarter.

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As for the double-digit decline in coal use, that suggests less harmful pollution is entering communities.

Coal plants release temperature-raising emissions and harmful air contaminants linked to respiratory issues and other health risks. Black lung cases are also surging in coal miners.

The latest numbers also suggest that last year may have been more of an outlier than a lasting turning point. Despite political efforts to keep coal plants running longer and slow the transition to cleaner energy, renewables are still gaining ground.

Utilities and developers are continuing to add renewable energy, especially solar, because it is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to bring new power onto the grid. That build-out is helping meet new demand without a matching increase in coal generation.

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