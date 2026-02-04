Utility company offers unique solution for residents struggling to go solar — here's how even renters can benefit

SharedSolar is extending solar benefits to demographics previously excluded from the conversation

Homeowners associations and rental restrictions aren't getting in the way of solar access in Provo, thanks to a Utah utility company's innovative program allowing residents to benefit from renewable power without rooftop installations.

The scoop

Provo City Power launched SharedSolar, a program enabling city residents to access solar energy even when HOA rules prohibit rooftop panels or rental agreements prevent property modifications, per Hoodline.

The initiative created a community-based solar model where participants subscribe to a portion of a larger solar installation managed by the utility.

According to Provo City Power's announcement, the program addresses barriers facing residents in restrictive HOA communities and renters lacking the authority to modify their homes. Participants receive credits on their electricity bills based on their subscription size.

The SharedSolar model also eliminates upfront installation costs and maintenance responsibilities, with subscribers accessing solar benefits via the utility's own infrastructure.

How it's helping

SharedSolar saves participants money on their monthly electricity bills with solar energy credits, without requiring thousands in upfront installation costs. Renters and HOA-restricted homeowners can gain financial benefits that were previously only available to property owners who were free to install their own systems.

The program will help reduce carbon pollution by expanding solar access, with each subscriber helping Provo lower its environmental impact and demonstrating how other municipalities can facilitate creative renewable energy adoption.

What everyone's saying

SharedSolar is extending solar benefits to demographics previously excluded from the conversation, a big win for clean energy.

Its mapping tool shows state-by-state average costs for home solar setups, along with details on solar panel initiatives.

Adding battery storage can help protect your home during a power outage, and EnergySage also offers free tools to get more information on your home battery storage options.

