'Black lung' deaths on the rise for coal miners, while federal protections get delayed 'indefinitely'

The most severe cases are increasingly appearing in miners who are still relatively young, including workers in their 30s and 40s.

Black lung disease is more prevalent among U.S. coal miners than ever before, and a key federal safeguard meant to limit that harm has now been delayed indefinitely.

The most severe cases are increasingly appearing in miners who are still relatively young, including workers in their 30s and 40s. That marks a notable shift from earlier decades, when serious disease often took much longer to develop. Health advocates say the trend makes clear that black lung is not a relic of the past — it is a current public health crisis in coal communities.

What's happening?

Deaths from black lung have begun rising again after years of decline, according to a Yale Environment 360 report, and doctors say miners' exposure to crystalline silica dust is a major reason why.

That dust is produced when miners cut through rock to reach thinner coal seams. Unlike ordinary coal dust, silica can cause especially aggressive lung damage. Once inhaled, the particles can scar the lungs so severely that breathing becomes difficult or even impossible. In the most advanced form of the disease, known as progressive massive fibrosis, there is no cure.

Researchers at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have estimated that about one in 10 miners with at least 25 years on the job now has black lung. Between 2013 and 2017, hundreds of advanced cases were identified at just three Virginia clinics, prompting the NIOSH to describe the surge as a renewed epidemic.

At the same time, a long-awaited federal rule intended to better protect miners from silica has stalled. In 2024, the Mine Safety and Health Administration finalized a rule lowering the silica exposure limit in mines from 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air to 50, matching a standard already used in industries such as construction and manufacturing. Enforcement was supposed to begin in April 2025.

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Instead, just before that deadline, the rule ran into legal and administrative setbacks. A federal appeals court issued an emergency stay, and the Mine Safety and Health Administration said it would delay implementation while operators were given more time to comply. The agency has since said the delay will continue "indefinitely" while litigation and review continue.

That leaves miners waiting for stronger protections even as federal officials also signal support for expanding coal production.

Why is that delay a problem?

Black lung is devastating not only because it can be fatal, but because it can take away everyday abilities long before that point.

Miners with severe disease may struggle to walk across a room, climb stairs, or bend down to tie their shoes. A cold or the flu can become life-threatening when damaged lungs can no longer handle the added strain. Families can lose income, caregivers can be stretched thin, and communities built around mining jobs can be left to bear the health burden.

What's being done about black lung?

The biggest step would be to enforce a stricter silica standard in mines. The delayed MSHA rule would require operators to rely first on engineering controls such as improved ventilation, rather than placing the burden mainly on individual workers. Experts say respirators still matter, but they should be a last line of defense, not the primary strategy.

Medical screening and black lung clinics also remain critical. Early testing can help miners document disease, seek treatment, and access benefits under longstanding federal programs created for workers with black lung.

For those who don't live in coal country, the issue is a reminder that energy policy has human health consequences. Supporting renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, not only helps reduce the planet-warming impacts of coal, oil, and gas, but it also results in fewer health problems for those directly connected to those industries.

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