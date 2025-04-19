  • Tech Tech

Teenager stuns experts with bold new plan to shield cities from growing threats: 'Saving the future'

The project could eliminate urban heat islands before they develop.

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: The Earth Foundation

A 16-year-old high school student from Brazil has introduced a cutting-edge concept to utilize artificial intelligence and satellites to plant much-needed green spaces to cool overheated cities.

Isaque Carvalho Borges, a student from Instituto Federal do Tocantins Campus Palmas, delivered his award-winning pitch to become the Central and South America winner of the 2025 Earth Prize. 

Borges describes his project as an opportunity to save cities around the world while also "saving the future." He acknowledged that urban heat islands are a growing problem. 

An urban heat island is an area within a city that is significantly warmer than its surroundings. This phenomenon is often caused by the dense construction, concrete surfaces, and waste heat generated by human activity in cities. 

These areas provide less shade and moisture than natural landscapes. This can lead to a dramatic increase in temperatures within a relatively small area. Because of the warming climate, urban heat islands can also contribute to an increase in pollution and electricity usage from air conditioning units. 

Borges says that certain developing cities such as Palmas can offer "unbearable living conditions and worsen climate change." But his project offers a chance to eliminate urban heat islands before they develop. 

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 80% of Americans live in urban areas. That's 265.1 million people. With some temperatures in urban heat islands rising up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than surrounding areas, vulnerable populations such as older adults are more susceptible to heat-related health risks. 

Borges' project would analyze historical patterns to locate areas in need to maximize results and offer relief to those in the city.

"Using AI, satellite data, and urban planning, my project will pinpoint the areas most at risk of heat islands in Palmas," Borges said. "... The goal? To inform local authorities and organizations where to plant trees, build green spaces, and implement policies to cool the city down."

