Analysts predict surprising shift in China's energy usage for the first time in a decade: 'They are world leaders'

by Craig Gerard
"This has really been a long-term strategic effort."

Photo Credit: iStock

In the last several years, many countries around the world have pledged to move away from dirty fuel sources such as coal, oil, and gas. But some experts have suggested this global transition is not happening fast enough to make a significant difference in combating the effects of the Earth's overheating

They particularly point to the world's largest polluters, such as China. The global superpower announced its aim to reach net-zero carbon pollution by 2060. 

That's why it was such unexpected and great news when analysts recently suggested China's use of coal to power the majority of the country would likely decrease in 2025, as reported by Reuters. This is the first time in a decade that coal usage has been estimated to decline in China. 

China has focused on expanding its renewable energy capacity in the last several years to replace dirty fuel sources. Reuters suggests that while China's need for electricity continues to expand, that demand is being met with a focus on renewables. 

China is a bit of a conundrum in the world of energy. According to Time, it is the biggest producer of heat-trapping gases. But it is also the leader in renewable energy investments. It currently produces 31% of its electricity through solar, wind, hydroelectricity, and geothermal sources. So a massive economic power exceeding its initial climate goals is surely good news. 

This seems to be a harbinger of a positive trend around the world. Spain recently approved plans to build five new solar plants in the country, providing enough energy to power over 300,000 homes. Portugal recently opened up a solar farm of its own that has the capacity to power over 100,000 homes.  

Ultimately, China's quest to be a worldwide leader in renewables is no secret. 

"[China] has spent a lot of money subsidizing and helping their electric vehicle industry, battery, solar panel, and they are world leaders in those industries as a result," Samantha Gross, the director of energy security and climate initiative at the Brookings Institution, told Time

"This has really been a long-term strategic effort on behalf of the government to both put in place policies that would promote the deployment of renewables domestically within China, but also build up the industrial capacity to allow them to actually manufacture the technologies as well," added Joanna Lewis, the director of the science, technology, and international affairs program at Georgetown University. 

