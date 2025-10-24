Startup develops game-changing new way to use retired semi-trucks: 'I love this'

  • Tech Tech

The benefits are immediate.

A French startup is giving old diesel trucks a new life by upcycling them into clean, electric vehicles.

The massive diesel trucks hauling goods across the country don't last forever. When their engines give out, they often just become scrap. But what if they could get a second chance? A French startup founded in 2020 has a smart idea. According to Inside EVs, Neo Trucks is rescuing these old rigs by giving them a new, electric heart.

Through a partnership with Renault Trucks, the company acquires used tractors and strips out the entire old powertrain. In its place goes a quiet electric motor and battery. These aren't for the open highway. The reborn trucks work in private shipping yards at a maximum of 15 miles per hour, doing the same job without the dirty fuel.

It's a trend that's taken hold with classic car lovers, too. Take the enthusiast who gave his 1975 Porsche 914 an electric motor, boosting its horsepower by 20%. Or the company that transformed a beloved 1979 Volkswagen camper bus into a modern EV.

Let's be clear: building an EV isn't a zero-emission process. In fact, according to MIT researchers, the initial manufacturing process can create up to 80% more pollution than building a gas car. The payback, however, is faster than you might think. A Reuters analysis found that a Tesla Model 3 becomes cleaner than a Toyota Corolla after just 13,500 miles.

But what about the mining for all those battery minerals? Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie puts the scale into a startling perspective: we currently dig up a staggering 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels every year. The clean energy transition, by contrast, requires only about 33 million tons of minerals annually. A big difference. And another report shows how those minerals can be recycled is a key detail that changes the long-term equation. Unlike fuel that goes up in smoke, the materials in batteries can be reused again and again.

For drivers, the benefits are immediate: no tailpipe pollution, quiet engines, and big savings on fuel and maintenance. The long-term win for the planet is just as clear, as another MIT study found that a gas car averages 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over its lifetime. An EV? Just 200 grams.

Giving old vehicles a new life with clean tech is a powerful idea. The enthusiasm is clear, with one commenter on a YouTube video about truck upcycling saying simply, "I love this." It proves the road to a cleaner future has many creative paths, and information is available for anyone considering making their next car an EV.

