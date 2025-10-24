Startup develops game-changing new way to use retired semi-trucks: 'I love this'

The massive diesel trucks hauling goods across the country don't last forever. When their engines give out, they often just become scrap. But what if they could get a second chance? A French startup founded in 2020 has a smart idea. According to Inside EVs, Neo Trucks is rescuing these old rigs by giving them a new, electric heart.

Through a partnership with Renault Trucks, the company acquires used tractors and strips out the entire old powertrain. In its place goes a quiet electric motor and battery. These aren't for the open highway. The reborn trucks work in private shipping yards at a maximum of 15 miles per hour, doing the same job without the dirty fuel.

It's a trend that's taken hold with classic car lovers, too. Take the enthusiast who gave his 1975 Porsche 914 an electric motor, boosting its horsepower by 20%. Or the company that transformed a beloved 1979 Volkswagen camper bus into a modern EV.

Let's be clear: building an EV isn't a zero-emission process. In fact, according to MIT researchers, the initial manufacturing process can create up to 80% more pollution than building a gas car. The payback, however, is faster than you might think. A Reuters analysis found that a Tesla Model 3 becomes cleaner than a Toyota Corolla after just 13,500 miles.

But what about the mining for all those battery minerals? Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie puts the scale into a startling perspective: we currently dig up a staggering 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels every year. The clean energy transition, by contrast, requires only about 33 million tons of minerals annually. A big difference. And another report shows how those minerals can be recycled is a key detail that changes the long-term equation. Unlike fuel that goes up in smoke, the materials in batteries can be reused again and again.

For drivers, the benefits are immediate: no tailpipe pollution, quiet engines, and big savings on fuel and maintenance. The long-term win for the planet is just as clear, as another MIT study found that a gas car averages 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over its lifetime. An EV? Just 200 grams.

Giving old vehicles a new life with clean tech is a powerful idea. The enthusiasm is clear, with one commenter on a YouTube video about truck upcycling saying simply, "I love this." It proves the road to a cleaner future has many creative paths, and information is available for anyone considering making their next car an EV.

