Car expert gives incredible modern upgrade to stunning classic vehicle: 'I converted it'

A YouTube video is making waves for showcasing a new kind of car restoration: Instead of replacing old parts, you can just swap your old gas engine for an electric one!

Posted on the Gas N Go With Snow YouTube channel, which spotlights major car overhauls, the video shows Gregg Snow interviewing Mark Brems, who had recently converted his 1975 Porsche 914 into an electric car while retaining the classic car's aesthetic.

"It was originally a 1.8 gas engine, and I converted it to electric," Brems says, as he takes Snow on a tour of the car's new machinery. He also discusses the importance of keeping the Porsche's exterior the same, stating that he "wanted it to be kind of a sleeper." He adds that this upgraded version of the car has up to "20% more horsepower and 40% more torque" than the gas-powered original.

Brems' overhauled Porsches (the video later reveals he performed the same upgrade on a second car as well) illustrate nicely the dramatic upgrades that electric vehicles can represent, both from an environmental and a consumer perspective.

EVs save customers money on everything from fuel to routine maintenance tasks, including fluid and oil changes, and they have much quieter engines and don't produce massive amounts of tailpipe pollution.

Additionally, installing solar panels on your home can dramatically increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership, as fueling with solar energy is much cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the energy grid at home. To aid in your search, consider using EnergySage, which makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

YouTube users were impressed by Brems' updated cars.

"Dude, bad ass car!" wrote one commenter.

"Very nice build!" read a top response. "And he has TWO of them?!"

"The best walk-thru of the 914EV so far," an excited viewer stated. "Thanks for the insane value you just contributed to The Cause. Makes me want to convert one for myself."

