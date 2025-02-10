Government shells out nearly $80 million to change the way residents drive: 'No driver is left behind'

The United Kingdom is encouraging motorists' shift to electric vehicles by announcing major funding for necessary infrastructure.

The Driving Instructors Association shared that £65 million ($80 million) has been allocated by the National Wealth Fund and Aviva Investors to grow the nation's EV charging network.

It's said the move will particularly benefit urban drivers, who might not have access to private parking spots where home-charging technology can be installed.

"With nearly 20,000 public charge points added last year and £6 billion in industry investment expected by 2030, this funding reinforces our commitment to a cleaner, more accessible transport system," said Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood, per the DIA.

"Expanding EV infrastructure is vital to achieving net-zero and ensuring no driver is left behind in the transition to electric mobility."

Indeed, the U.K. government has committed to ensuring 300,000 accessible charging points are available by 2030.

Electric vehicles are far better for the planet because they produce no planet-warming tailpipe pollution and don't release harmful particulate matter. The latter is responsible for reduced air quality and a greater risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

But they are also better for motorists, too. EVs cost far less to refuel than conventional gas-guzzling cars, and they require comparatively little maintenance since they have fewer moving parts.

Still, barriers to purchase remain. According to a study published in the Transportation Research Interdisciplinary Perspectives journal, shared by Science Direct, survey respondents ranked insufficient public charging stations as the second-biggest reason not to invest in an EV.

But the U.K. is helping to break down this prohibitive factor — along with governments and businesses all over the world — ensuring a cleaner, healthier planet for everyone.

"This investment will enable large-scale deployment of reliable, on-street EV charging across the U.K., giving individuals and businesses the confidence to switch to electric vehicles," Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb — one of the companies that will help deliver the new charging points — told the DIA.

