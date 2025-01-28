  • Business Business

Costco announces exciting additions at store locations — here's what shoppers can expect

by Sara Traynor
Electric vehicle owners recently celebrated another win. 

Partnering with Electrify America, Costco is offering electric vehicle charging stations at select locations across California, Colorado, and Florida.

There are 46 stations, with prices set by Costco Wholesale. Each charger is capable of speeds up to 350 kilowatts, according to an Electrify America press release

You can pay through the Electrify America app. The app also makes things easier for drivers in more ways than one: "The charging stations are integrated into the Electrify America charging network, enabling customers to seamlessly locate the stations."

It isn't the only big company encouraging electric vehicle usage. Walmart is adding EV chargers to its parking lots, with the goal of having thousands by 2030. 

Electric vehicles are taking off, and for good reason. If you make your next car an EV, you'll save about $1,500 on gas prices. 

Plus, they're great for the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the pollution involved in manufacturing, charging, and driving an EV is much lower than that of a gasoline-powered car.

Costco's plan addresses one of the biggest hurdles of EV ownership. Electric vehicles, while rising in popularity, still aren't as ubiquitous as cars powered by gasoline. There aren't charging stations off the side of every highway like there are gas stations. Maps from the U.S. Department of Energy are needed to make travel smoother. 

EV drivers took to Reddit to share their opinions. Many were skeptical of the change. One commenter said: "Well...six locations in US. Not exactly big impact." 

They're not wrong, but a replier encouraged them to think of the big picture: "That's how Costco rolls. They pilot something new at a few locations … If this works well, expect a wider rollout pretty quickly."

