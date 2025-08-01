Engineer unveils impressive 3-wheeled EV built for speeding past traffic: 'A street-legal fighter jet'

A sporty, enclosed, tilting three-wheeled electric vehicle called the Trinova is moving toward production, giving drivers a smart way to zip through traffic and cut pollution, reported New Atlas.

Described as a "street-legal fighter jet," this vehicle blends motorcycle agility with car comfort. California engineer Markus Scholten created the Trinova after a slow commute that stretched over two hours to cover just 30 miles on a packed highway.

Scholten is uniquely qualified to build such a vehicle. While in Germany, he worked for BMW and Karmann GmbH, working on projects for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. After arriving in America, he worked on the chassis and roof system for the Fisker Karma Sunset until the company shut down in 2012.

The Trinova's enclosed cabin accommodates two passengers seated in a row. This design keeps the vehicle only 33.5 inches wide, allowing it to slip between lanes of slow cars where laws permit. A balance system helps the back wheels lean during turns for better control and then straightens the vehicle when you come to a stop.

The Trinova helps you save time in traffic. You can park it in small spots where cars won't fit. The electric motor means no oil changes or fluid top-ups, and it runs almost silently.

The final version will feature two motors, one in each rear wheel, enabling the 750-pound vehicle to accelerate to 60 mph in less than four seconds and reach top speeds exceeding 120 mph. A fully charged battery provides 100 to 140 miles of travel, depending on your driving style.

For those curious about EV impact, data shows they produce less pollution than gas-powered cars. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that gas vehicles create approximately 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over their lifetime, while EVs produce just 200 grams when using standard grid power.

Scholten plans to launch a WeFunder campaign to start producing Trinovas, with prices ranging from $18,000 to $22,000. This gives busy people a new option to avoid sitting in gridlock.

"Every time I sit in traffic, I remind myself that there's 'this engineer' I know pretty well that has this really cool commuter he invented ... and he's told me that he is not done yet," Scholten noted.

