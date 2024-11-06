Cutting-edge EV prototype dazzles at annual car show with impressive features — here are the details

The 2024 Paris Auto Show has once again proven to be a hotbed of automotive innovation, with a jaw-dropping electric vehicle prototype stealing the spotlight.

Japanese component maker THK brought its LSR-05 electric vehicle to the show, marking its first showing outside Japan. The company, known for its linear motion parts, has created a prototype that brings several new technologies to electric vehicles.

The LSR-05 stands out with its unique motor setup. Two 93-kilowatt motors sit inside the rear wheels, working alongside a 220-kilowatt front motor.

The charging system also removes the need for cables. Power moves from transmitters in the ground to receivers in the car. The car can lower itself on its suspension to get closer to the charging pad, which makes charging more efficient and lets THK make the receiver smaller and lighter.

THK created new seats, requiring less mounting room than standard car seats. This design gives passengers more space while keeping all adjustment options. The flat floor adds to the open feeling inside.

Other key features include all-wheel steering for better handling, active suspension with magnetic fluid dampers, and an electronic braking system.

Shiro Nakamura led the LSR-05's design through his company SN Design Platform. His past work includes the first Nissan Leaf and the GT-R sports car.

THK plans to build on this work with a new prototype, the LSR-07. While THK hasn't said if it will make cars for sale, the LSR-05 shows how the company can use its parts knowledge in new ways.

The LSR-05 brings fresh ideas to electric cars. Its mix of in-wheel motors, wireless charging, and smart design points to what future electric cars might offer. As carmakers work to produce better electric vehicles, THK's work adds new options to consider.

