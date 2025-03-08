"There are no advantages to generating snow that I can think of."

The origins of changing weather patterns have been scientifically linked to polluting methane gases caused by human behavior, leading to an increasingly warmer planet.

However, one concerned citizen posted an unsupported theory on Reddit about toxic chemical-engineered snow storms from China.

"Engineered snowstorms have been created in a lab for the purpose of making cities more livable in the face of climate change," they wrote. "Fictional snow is not just for TV anymore."

They indicated that the "snow" was an artificial product "using toxic chemicals and metals" and created by pouring an aqueous solution over ice cubes made with salt, heating to 100 degrees Celsius, rotating at high speeds, and vaporizing the solution into tiny droplets.

There are many views and disagreements on the effects of the overheating planet and even whether and why this phenomenon is happening. Therefore, other weather-related conspiracy theories have circulated, including a QAnon theory about aliens and time travel and a magnifying glass causing the 2024 Canadian wildfires.

Why are these weather conspiracies dangerous? When people believe a conspiracy theory, it often makes it easier for humans to pass the buck when it comes to responsibility. People may not realize their role in creating an increasingly hot planet or consider holding business and government practices more accountable.

Deforestation has removed one of the world's natural air purifiers, trees, which absorb carbon dioxide. Companies and vehicles relying on dirty fuels produce harmful planet-warming gases like nitrous oxide and methane. These gases trap heat in the atmosphere and have led to higher temperatures and increasing and extended extreme weather.

The few comments had some questions and corrections for the OP.

For example, one person noted, "Salt melts at 800 Celsius, not 100," as several sites like Molten Salt support for table salt.

Another asked, "Which compounds and what mechanism causes them to do this?"

Of course, humans can create snow on a more limited scale, such as for skiing, but this post described a different process.

Another Reddit user asked why any country would generate snow since "there are no advantages to generating snow that I can think of." However, snow — like rain, sun, and wind — does serve a purpose in the environment.

Per the National Snow and Ice Data Center, it reflects the sun into space instead of letting it overheat the planet — balancing the planet's surface heating and cooling. Snow droughts also affect arctic animal migration and make less water available in some areas during the warmer seasons, affecting hydropower.

