QAnon watchdogs dumbfounded by convoluted conspiracy theory circulating on internet: 'This just read like a mashup of every science fiction novel I ever read'

"Apparently, it never occurred to him that it's possible to do your own research."

Earth's increasingly harsh weather patterns are the result of humans' overuse of polluting materials and abuse of natural resources. However, consistent data supporting the true cause of this issue hasn't stopped a QAnon member from posting a very detailed conspiracy theory in the r/Qult_Headquarters subreddit.

A Redditor invited the QAnon member to post their "big brain theory of weather manipulation." It led to a four-page response that caused one commenter to say, "This person needs to seek professional help."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Key takeaways from their conspiracy theory include quantum computers in space run by "lower frequency entities" that use their ability to time travel and merge these different timelines. The actions of such beings create a "holographic simulation" people live in. The QAnon member also claimed that government organizations and certain countries have used energy weapons to mess with the weather and create massive hurricanes to blame one political party for global heating.

Lingering conspiracy theories about weather change and its causes are nothing new and have helped create real-life distrust. Renewable energy sources reduce the reliance on dirty energy that contributes to climate problems. However, per NPR, there have been stories incorrectly linking wind turbines to animal birth defects, and a science teacher complained that they decrease property values. Such unfounded theories can buoy existing opposition to renewable energy projects, which include health and safety concerns, tribal rights, lawsuits, etc.

If the human role in these weather events isn't taken seriously, the planet will continue to suffer through more devastating storms, heatwaves, and erosion as waterways like the Colorado River continue to dry up, per The Washington Post. Furthermore, vegetation — which provides oxygen — will continue to die off from drought, devastating the food chain as habitats and food for pollinators — which will, in turn, have fewer crops to fertilize for everyone to eat — are eradicated.

Many commenters were understandably confused by the OP's ideology. However many had some humorous responses and references to science fiction.

One person quipped, "This just read like a mashup of every science fiction novel I ever read."

"This reads like someone binged The Why Files while tripping on shrooms," someone else remarked.

One commenter stated, "Apparently, it never occurred to him that it's possible to do your own research and come to the wrong conclusions, mostly by using unreliable research sources."

Even the EPA has stated that 95% of Earth's rising temperatures since the 1950s are the result of human action.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.