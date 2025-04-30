Researchers uncover innovative farming solution that could transform how food is grown: 'The site was carefully selected'

While agrivoltaics — the practice of splitting the land between solar power and agriculture — isn't new, it could be the answer to U.S. farmer woes.

According to CleanTechnica, adding solar power to farms could help generate needed income for farmers because they can sell the excess power. Solar power also decreases the need for watering because it provides shade and cooler temperatures, so the water doesn't evaporate. Additionally, it can help countries meet their environmental goals.

Farmers are having a hard time because the administration has frozen funding, Farm Aid reported. With the expected funding vanishing, agrivoltaics could be a way for them to earn some extra income.

While it could be the answer, CleanTechnica said the benefits are complicated.

That's where Cornell University researchers come in. They've published a study in Applied Energy using fractional programming, a method that has been used since the 20th century for agricultural systems.

It confirmed the benefits of using agrivoltaics for irrigation. Economically speaking, the model indicated that using 90% of the land for agriculture and 10% for solar was best. However, for environmental benefits, the model showed that only 60% of the land should be used for agriculture.

Researchers said, "Ultimately, site design choices should align with decision-makers' goals, whether prioritizing economic, environmental, or balanced system efficiencies."

University of Córdoba researchers proposed fractional programming as early as 1999. Unfortunately, with few real applications, it was hard to pinpoint the benefits. On the other hand, the Cornell University researchers believe they have cracked the code.

According to Clean Energy, farmers can save money on their farms by using solar energy for operations, including irrigation. Instead of relying on a standard irrigation system that uses dirty energy sources, they can use solar power. After the upfront costs, it costs them nothing.

Agrivoltaics can also help with energy security. CleanTechnica noted that Harmony Energy, a UK-based firm, is building New Zealand's "biggest solar farm to date."

The agrivoltaics project will be capable of supplying electricity to about 35,000 homes and businesses.

Additionally, according to Nonprofit Quarterly, agrivoltaics has several environmental benefits, including reducing reliance on dirty energy sources, reducing the need to cut down forests for solar farms, and preserving wildlife habitats.

It allows for local food production while reducing polluting gases from food transportation. It also makes farmers more resilient because it diversifies their land use.

As for the U.S.'s use of agrivoltaics, in March, California Governor Gavin Newsom fast-tracked a project in Fresno County that will have 300 megawatts.

The governor's office said, "The site was carefully selected to be on non-prime agricultural land, ensuring it does not disrupt valuable farmland."

It added, "The project will use a dual-use model, with sheep grazing alongside solar panels to help manage vegetation, reduce fire risks, and improve soil health."

