Driver shares honest thoughts after taking electric vehicle for mountain joyride: 'They say EVs are quiet ...'

Another driver sang the praises of an electric vehicle on social media, underscoring their appeal to a wide range of people.

"Electric cars are so fun," they wrote, detailing that the feeling was especially true in the mountains. The Redditor, from France, wasn't an EV owner but drove a 90-horsepower Renault Zoe via a car-sharing service.

"The instant torque really helps to propel you forward in the climbs and corner exits, and the regen is really nice to regulate the speed. Difficult to achieve the same kind of flow with an ICE," the poster continued. "... You almost get the same range than on flat terrain (for the same average speed)."

The EV fan added that it was nice to not have to think about changing gears or stalling while navigating such terrain and that the car was comfortable and provided a stress-free experience in cities and heavy traffic, too.









Regenerative braking is just one aspect of EVs that makes them more appealing than gas-powered vehicles. Instead of grinding down brake pads, EVs take kinetic energy and recycle it to increase their range. Without fully built-out charging infrastructure, at least in the United States, this is particularly notable.

The battery-powered autos are also cheaper to operate, saving drivers $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance. With tax credits and state incentives, you can knock down the sticker price of an EV and even make it more affordable than an internal combustion engine vehicle. And despite misinformation and disinformation to the contrary, EVs and their batteries are not comparatively bad for the environment.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Commenters chimed in with their favorite stories about their EVs.

"They say EVs are quiet. Even my 15' leaf can burn rubber. Made a turn really fast and found out that it's not as quiet as I thought it was," one said. "[It's] fun pulling up to others and flooring it. The thrill is exciting."

Others shared their love of EVs' low centers of gravity, with one user comparing the automobiles to skateboards.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"If you feel like that in a Renault Zoe...every other EV will blow your mind," someone else wrote.

Another Redditor said: "The magic of an EV here is that while it's technically putting out twice the power to its wheels to keep its speed up on the hill too, it feels effortless to maintain, because the systems are basically just as silent putting out 50 kw as they are while they're putting out 5. So with no engine noise to speak of, and no increased road noise (since that's a function of actual speed), the effect is that EVs can just eat hills like they're nothing at all, which is pretty fun."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.