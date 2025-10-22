Tesla hacker uncovers major planned update to crucial vehicle feature: 'Very cool'

"This will be much nicer."

New Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technology aim to produce a safer future for its drivers and everyone on the road.

Tesla has added new vehicle renders that will be available in the coming weeks. These include ambulances, fire trucks, garbage trucks, school buses, individuals on scooters and skateboards, strollers, European semitrucks, trains, and people in wheelchairs. The visualizations were discovered by a Tesla hacker (@greentheonly), who posted them on the social platform X.

The visualizations play a crucial role in manual operation and can be considered a significant advancement in the safety of Full Self-Driving capabilities. This continues to be an area of focus for Tesla, especially as its Autopilot capabilities have faced criticism compared to competitors like Waymo and other robotaxis. Recent updates have included improved visualization while in reverse, repair progress updates, and a Tron lightcycle mode.

Recently, it was also revealed on Reddit via Model S and X coding that Tesla plans to utilize Unreal Engine from Fortnite developer Epic Games to create a realistic depiction of a vehicle's environment for even more improved FSD visualizations.

These developments may help attract potential and current owners back to Tesla amid the company's struggling 2025 sales numbers because of the increasing number of EV offerings from competitors, changes in public policy, and controversial decisions by CEO Elon Musk. His high-profile foray into politics, for instance, appeared to sour some consumers on the brand.

Regardless of Tesla's struggles, wider EV adoption can benefit both consumers and the environment by saving car owners money on lower maintenance costs and fuel savings. Electric motors eliminate the need for oil changes and reduce wear and tear, saving drivers hundreds each year while safely delivering a smoother, quicker, cleaner ride. With no planet-warming tailpipe pollution, these cars contribute to cleaner air in the cities where they are most frequently driven.

Tesla owners expressed excitement about the new renders.

"This will be much nicer than seeing a bunch of trucks going across the tracks," one commented on X.

Another joked: "Need an Amish horse & buggy out my way."

"Very cool," one said. Another added: "Tesla is smoking hot right now."

